Prince Harry accepts Pat Tillman Award, sends message to Mary Tillman

Prince Harry took to the stage at Dolby Theater in Hollywood Thursday to obtain a ESPN award named in honor of Pat Tillman, regardless of objections from Tillman’s mom, Mary.

Throughout his acceptance speech for the Pat Tillman Award for Service on the ESPYS, the Duke of Sussex spoke on to Mary Tillman, who was within the viewers.

“Her advocacy for Pat’s legacy is deeply private and one which I respect,” he stated. “The bond between a mom and son is everlasting and transcends even the best losses.”

Mary Tillman expressed frustration with the selection final week in an interview with the Every day Mail.

“There are recipients which might be way more becoming,” she stated. “There are people working within the veteran group which might be doing large issues to help veterans.

“These people do not need the cash, assets, connections or privilege that Prince Harry has. I really feel that these kinds of people ought to be acknowledged.”

A petition on Change.org gathered greater than 75,000 signatures in protest of Prince Harry’s choice.

Prince Harry is a 10-year navy veteran with two excursions of Afghanistan as a helicopter pilot.

He was credited with the creation of the Invictus Video games for wounded or injured veterans in 2014.

“The reality is,” he stated, “I stand right here not as Prince Harry, Pat Tillman award recipient, however reasonably a voice on behalf of the Invictus Video games Basis and the 1000’s of veterans and repair personnel from over 20 nations who’ve made the Invictus Video games a actuality.

“This award belongs to them. To not me.”