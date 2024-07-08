Primary Wave Announces A Catalog Deal With Legedary Songwriter And Musician Keith Forsey

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Unbiased writer Main Wave Music introduced the acquisition of key copyrights to a few of songwriter and musician Keith Forsey‘s largest hits.

The deal encompasses songs throughout movie and music, together with “What A Feeling,” “Don’t You (Neglect About Me),” “Sizzling Stuff,” “White Wedding ceremony,” “Insurgent Yell,” and extra.

The deal covers materials he wrote for now iconic movies from the Nineteen Eighties, together with Flashdance, The Breakfast Membership, Ghostbusters, The NeverEnding Story, Beverly Hills Cop and others.

“It offers me a superb feeling to work with an organization like Main Wave, the place I do know they may respect and deal with the music that I had the nice fortune to have the ability to create with many proficient folks all through my profession,” Forsey stated.

“Keith Forsey’s profession as a songwriter, producer, and musician is nothing lower than iconic. We’re honored and thrilled to be part of this superb physique of labor,” added Main Wave’s Robin Godfrey Cass.

The monetary phrases of the transaction weren’t disclosed.