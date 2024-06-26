Prichard woman claims fake insurance agent took her cash, didn’t produce legitimate policy

Ontario Johnson thought she had auto insurance coverage till she bought an alarming cancellation discover from Progressive.

“I learn the data, and I used to be like, ‘Wow, I used to be scammed’,” stated Johnson.

The letter says her coverage “seems to have been bought by an unauthorized agent/dealer improperly utilizing Progressive’s direct distribution channel.” Johnson confirmed us funds she says she made through CashApp for the coverage to a girl claiming to be an agent she met domestically by way of pals.

“The coverage itself is $500, however to start with, she was like, you’ll be able to simply give me $150,” stated Johnson. “She was like, I work at home. You possibly can simply ship me the cash, and I pays it on my finish as a result of I get the low cost. She stated if I had paid it on my finish I would not be capable to get the low cost.”

Johnson says after she realized she’d probably been taken for a trip, she known as Prichard Police to report it.

“You understand, we have now a fraud division that may in all probability like to pay this particular person to go to,” stated Dusty Smith, Alabama Division of Insurance coverage Client Companies Division Supervisor.

The Alabama Division of Insurance coverage investigates insurance coverage fraud and recommends shoppers who suppose they have been taken benefit of to file a report with the division.

“Now we have a chat characteristic that they’ll use nicely, so love to speak to these of us and all of your viewers which might be having this sort of problem,” stated Smith.

Smith recommends not paying money or paying the agent immediately, as an alternative make the fee to the insurance coverage firm. You may also go to their web site and confirm who you are coping with is a licensed insurance coverage agent within the state.

“And the way lengthy they have been licensed and who they’re with. It will inform them what firm,” stated Smith. -steps Johnson needs she’d taken earlier than shelling out a whole bunch of {dollars}.