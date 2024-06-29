PREVIEW: UND at the 2024 NHL Draft

LAS VEGAS – The College of North Dakota and the remainder of the hockey world has descended on Las Vegas for the 2024 NHL Draft, starting on Friday night from The Sphere.



UND is anticipated to have a number of gamers hear their names referred to as over the 2 days of the occasion, with the primary spherical starting at 6 p.m. (CT) on Friday adopted by Rounds 2-7 on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. (CT).



COVERAGE INFORMATION:

Friday – Spherical 1 – 6 p.m. (CT)

Watch: ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet

Saturday – Rounds 2-7 – 10:30 a.m. (CT)

Watch: NHL Community, ESPN+, Sportsnet



PLAYERS TO WATCH (NHL CENTRAL SCOUTING RANKINGS):

Sacha Boisvert (16)

EJ Emery (39)

Will Zellers (54)

Sam Laurila (148)

Mac Swanson (152)

Carson Pilgrim (159)

Jake Livanavage (N/A)



UND BY THE NUMBERS:

1999 – UND has had one participant chosen in every NHL Draft since 1999 – the third-longest lively streak within the nation

21 – NoDak has had 21 all-time first spherical picks, the fifth most in school hockey

2020 – Jake Sanderson was UND’s final first spherical choose in 2020, when he went fifth general to Ottawa

194 – Variety of all-time North Dakota choices within the NHL Draft – the second-most within the nation

2010 – The final time UND had two gamers chosen within the first spherical and the final time UND had seven whole picks

1st – UND is seeking to turn out to be the primary workforce in NCHC historical past to have a number of first spherical choices in the identical draft

2005 – NoDak is anticipated to have three gamers chosen within the first two rounds for the primary time since 2005



