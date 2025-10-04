Preview: Hellas Verona vs Sassuolo – prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Friday’s Serie A clash between Hellas Verona and Sassuolo, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Still seeking their first Serie A win of the season, Hellas Verona will host Sassuolo on Friday evening, when the pair clash at Stadio Bentegodi.

Also eliminated from the Coppa Italia earlier this month, Verona lie three points behind their promoted opponents after making a sub-par start.

Match preview

Hellas have picked up just three points from five matches so far, leaving them 17th in the early Serie A standings.

Days after exiting the cup on penalties to local rivals Venezia, they were recently beaten 2-0 at Stadio Olimpico, as high-flying Roma scored once in each half.

The Scaligeri have only won once in 14 league games dating back to last season, so head coach Paolo Zanetti must be feeling the pressure.

As his team have produced a mere two goals so far – including Gift Orban‘s spot kick that secured an improbable point against Juventus – it is evident where the main problem lies.

While Orban and fellow new boy Giovane have not been shy to shoot, they have lacked the accuracy required to regularly find the net.

Having hosted Juve and Cremonese, Verona have drawn their first two home fixtures while scoring just once, so fixing a misfiring attack could help them get off the mark.

Soon before dropping out of Italy’s top flight in 2024, Sassuolo lost their most recent meeting with Friday’s hosts, falling to a 1-0 defeat at the Bentegodi.

Having quickly returned to the big time after topping Serie B last term, the Neroverdi now head back to Verona with renewed confidence under current coach Fabio Grosso.

Since losing to Scudetto holders Napoli on the opening day, Sassuolo have both won and lost twice – in addition to slumping out of the cup to Como.

Last week, Grosso’s side stunned in-form Udinese, as two early goals set the ball rolling in a 3-1 home win.

Victory took the Emilian club up to 13th place, with six points on the board, and a talented front line featuring Italy winger Domenico Berardi and Sunderland target Armand Lauriente could help them stay in the division.

However, the last time Sassuolo won a Serie A away game was back in November 2023 – six months before they were relegated – so halting that run will be their next aim.

Hellas Verona Serie A form:

D L D D L

Hellas Verona form (all competitions):

D L D D L L

Sassuolo Serie A form:

L L W L W

Sassuolo form (all competitions):

L L W L L W

Team News

Verona hope to recall Nicolas Valentini (hamstring) and Colombian striker Daniel Mosquera (appendicitis) after both missed most of the season so far – but they will make the bench at best.

Experienced midfielder Roberto Gagliardini returned to action last week, making a cameo appearance against Roma, so he will also come under consideration; however, Abdou Harroui and Tomas Suslov are still sidelined.

Zanetti has spoken of his faith in Orban, so the Nigeria international should keep his place up front, alongside Giovane.

Meanwhile, Andrea Pinamonti leads Sassuolo’s trident attack, flanked by Berardi and Lauriente – the latter notched two goal involvements last time out.

Nemanja Matic and Ismael Kone should both feature in a three-man midfield, with Aster Vranckx and Kristian Thorstvedt probably vying for the remaining spot.

Yeferson Paz is still the Neroverdi’s sole absentee, giving Grosso plenty of options to choose from.

Hellas Verona possible starting lineup:

Montipo; Nunez, Nelsson, Frese; Belghali, Serdar, Akpra Akpro, Bernede, Bradaric; Giovane, Orban

Sassuolo possible starting lineup:

Muric; Walukiewicz, Idzes, Muharemovic, Doig; Vranckx, Matic, Kone; Berardi, Pinamonti, Lauriente

We say: Hellas Verona 1-2 Sassuolo

Verona’s wayward shooting has cost them dearly so far, while Sassuolo have some proven performers in the final third.

Though they are rarely as potent on the road, the Neroverdi can secure their first away win since returning to Serie A.

