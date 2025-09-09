Preview: Congo DR vs Senegal – prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Tuesday’s World Cup Qualifying – Africa clash between Congo DR and Senegal, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Congo DR and Senegal will lock horns at Stade des Martyrs on Tuesday in round eight of the CAF 2026 World Cup qualifiers, in what is set up to be a decisive top-of-the-table clash in Group B.

Just one point separates the two nations after seven matches, with the hosts leading the way on 16 points, an advantage they will be eager to stretch in front of their home supporters.

Match preview

Congo DR’s long wait for a return to the World Cup is edging closer to reality, and victory on Tuesday would give them valuable breathing space in the group with only two games left to play after that.

It is just over a year since the Leopards earned a hard-fought 1-1 draw away to Senegal, and they have since gone from strength to strength, winning their last four matches in this qualification series, with the only setback coming in a narrow defeat to Sudan much earlier.

Sebastien Desabre’s men have combined attacking flair with defensive stability, leading Group B with 11 goals scored while conceding only three times, a record bettered only by Tuesday’s opponents.

Their confidence was further boosted on Friday as they brushed aside the group’s poorest side, South Sudan with a convincing 4-1 victory.

However, history is not on their side heading into this fixture, with Congo DR having not beaten Senegal since 1968, losing five and drawing two of the seven meetings since then – though, this will also be the first time the two nations meet on Congolese soil, giving the hosts an added sense of occasion.

For Senegal, the stakes could not be higher, as the Teranga Lions know that anything less than a win risks putting their qualification hopes in jeopardy, with just two games left to play afterwards in the qualification series.

Pape Thiaw’s side remain unbeaten in the campaign, having collected four wins and three draws, conceding just once and scoring 10 times – yet, those dropped points – including two goalless stalemates on the road – have prevented them from taking control of the group.

Their only away win so far came against Mauritania, a slender 1-0 success that would suit them just fine again on Tuesday.

They warmed up for this test with a solid 2-0 home win against Sudan on Friday, thanks to goals from captain Kalidou Koulibaly and Tottenham midfielder Pape Sarr.

Congo DR World Cup Qualifying – Africa form:

Congo DR form (all competitions):

Senegal World Cup Qualifying – Africa form:

Senegal form (all competitions):

Team News

West Ham defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka made his long-awaited international debut for Congo DR in Friday’s win and is expected to keep his place in defence, where he could be tasked with handling Senegal’s talisman Sadio Mane.

The Leopards’ attacking trio of Real Betis forward Cedric Bakambu, Brentford’s Yoane Wissa, and Montpellier’s Nathanael Mbuku all found the net against South Sudan, and the three will look to carry that form into Tuesday’s showdown.

Meanwhile, Sunderland full-back Arthur Masuaku is the only notable absentee from Desabre’s squad.

For Senegal, Mane returned after missing the June camp and played the full match against Sudan, and all eyes will once again be on the Al Nassr forward to make the difference.

Paris FC centre-back Moustapha Mbow, who earned his first call-up, will be pushing for a debut in this high-profile clash.

Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye featured in the last outing and should retain his place, while Bayern Munich loanee Nicolas Jackson was restricted to a substitute role but will be hoping to break into the starting XI this time.

Congo DR possible starting lineup:

Bertaud; Kayembe, Batubinsika, Mbemba, Wan-Bissaka; E. Kayembe, Moutoussamy, Sadiki; Wissa, Bakambu, Mbuku

Senegal possible starting lineup:

Mendy; Diatta, Niakhate, Koulibaly, Diouf; H. Diarra, I Gueye, P. Sarr; Mane, Dia, Ndiaye

We say: Congo DR 1-1 Senegal

Congo DR have been in ruthless form at home and will look to make history by beating Senegal for the first time since 1968 – however, the Teranga Lions’ defensive solidity and the return of Mane give them a real edge.

With both sides boasting quality in attack, this could be a tight contest, and we predict the points will be shared in Kinshasa.

