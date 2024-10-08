PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Utah in Season Opener

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

The Blackhawks will begin the 2024-25 season with a four-game street journey to Utah, Winnipeg, Edmonton and Calgary. Chicago will open the house portion of its schedule on Thursday, Oct. 17 on the United Middle in opposition to the San Jose Sharks.

Chicago will host 21 weekend video games this season, spanning Friday by Sunday, with six on Friday, 5 on Saturday, and 10 on Sunday. The Blackhawks have seven matinee video games on their house schedule, all set for Saturday or Sunday afternoons, with begin instances between 1 p.m. and three p.m. This 12 months’s seven matinee video games match final season’s complete and are probably the most because the 2003-04 season, when Chicago performed eight. The Blackhawks will face Colorado, Dallas, Minnesota, Nashville, and Utah 4 instances every (two house, two away), whereas taking part in St. Louis 3 times (one house, two away) and Winnipeg 3 times (two house, one away).