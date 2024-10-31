Preston North End 0 – 3 Arsenal – Match Report

A world-class strike from 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri was the spotlight of our snug win over Preston North Finish to safe a spot within the Carabao Cup quarter-final.

Our academy product picked out the highest nook from 20 yards to cap one other fantastic show, following up his brace within the earlier spherical.

Gabriel Jesus had earlier given us the lead when he thumped house his first of the season from Jakub Kiwior’s knock down and substitute Kai Havertz headed in a 3rd within the second-half.

It was a complete option to ebook our place within the final eight, and begin a run of 4 away video games within the excellent trend.

Jesus provides us the lead

Though he made eight adjustments to the aspect that began Sunday’s draw with Liverpool, Mikel Arteta named a powerful workforce for our first journey to Preston since an FA Cup third spherical win in 2017. William Saliba got here straight again in after serving his one-match suspension, whereas Jurrien Timber additionally began after being taken off within the second half on the weekend.

Our solely debutant was 18-year-old summer time signing from Ajax, goalkeeper Tommy Setford.

It was a unique teenager, 17-year-old Nwaneri, who had our first try. On the quarter hour, he was at full stretch to get on the top of Raheem Sterling’s cutback, however scooped his effort over.

After dominating the opening 20 minutes or so, however with out testing the house goalkeeper, we took the lead with our first shot on course.

Gabriel Martinelli received a free-kick on the left wing close to the byline, which was swung in deep to the far put up. Jakub Kiwior was there to move it again into the hazard space, the place Jesus smashed house from shut vary.

Electrical Ethan

Nwaneri had a great probability to double the benefit quickly after the opener however shot tamely at Freddie Woodman when properly positioned.

He greater than made amends with a stunner on the half hour. The Hale Finish graduate – who netted twice within the final spherical towards Bolton – added to his rising status with a cracker from the sting of the world. Receiving the move from Jesus 20 yards out, he shifted the ball onto his left foot earlier than unleashing an inch-perfect strike into the highest nook, leaving Woodman rooted to the spot.

“Ethan Nwaneri, he’s one in all our personal” belted out the 5,600 travelling Arsenal supporters filling the top behind the alternative objective at Deepdale. That they had been in superb voice all night, and this was definitely a second to savour from our hugely-talented teenager.

Tempo maintained

The supervisor withdrew two of his starters from Sunday’s sport at half-time – Timber was changed by Thomas Partey whereas Kai Havertz got here on for Mikel Merino.

Havertz didn’t take lengthy so as to add his title to the scoresheet. Nwaneri despatched in a teasing cross that Jesus couldn’t fairly get on the top of. The ball was cleared solely so far as Kiwior, who fizzed in a cross of his personal from the left flank, and Havertz stole in to plant his header firmly previous the keeper.

On got here Bukayo Saka and Myles Lewis-Skelly as we maintained our depth. A beautiful run from Sterling by way of the midfield resulted in an opportunity for Jesus. His shot was parried again to the coming Sterling, who was additionally denied at shut vary.

Preston cleared an inswinging Jorginho nook off the road earlier than Nwaneri shot over as we hunted the fourth.

Nwaneri – on the coronary heart of a lot of our attacking play – clipped the bar on the top of an intricate transfer, whereas on the different finish, Setford needed to be alert to keep up his clear sheet, saving from Jeppe Okkels.

As the sport entered the ultimate ten minutes, Arteta launched one other teenager into the motion, handing a first-team debut to 18-year-old defender Ayden Heaven. He turned the 912th participant to symbolize the Arsenal first workforce, and one more from the Hale Finish manufacturing line.

Debutant keeper Setford needed to make a few late saves to make sure a debut clear sheet, and in the long run, we have been too sturdy for the Championship’s Sixteenth-placed aspect.

What’s subsequent

We’re again in Premier League motion for the early kick off away to Newcastle on Saturday, which is adopted by one other away journey – to Inter Milan – subsequent Wednesday. Our fourth consecutive away sport might be at Stamford Bridge towards Chelsea, the next weekend.