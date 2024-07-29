Prescription Songs Promotoes Siara Behair And Eddie Fourcell to Vice Presidents Of A&R

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Main impartial publishing firm Prescription Songs is worked up to announce Siara Behar’s and Eddie Fourcell’s current promotions, every to VP, A&R, respectively. Of their new elevated positions, Behar and Fourcell will proceed to supervise their rosters of chart-topping and award-winning artists, songwriters, and producers whereas discovering and growing new skills.

Prescription Songs founder Lukasz “Dr. Luke” Gottwald had this to share, “Siara and Eddie go above and past for our writers and creatives at Prescription Songs. We’re so grateful and proud to announce their well-deserved promotions and continued management roles.”

With over 10 years of music business expertise and 7 years at Prescription Songs, Behar has a novel and customized strategy to A&R/publishing. Behar has facilitated chart-topping songs throughout a number of genres, together with increasing the corporate’s Latin presence. She signed veteran producers/songwriters and 2x Grammy award-winning duo Play-N-Skillz, who had a #1 on Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart with the Myke Towers/Daddy Yankee single “Ulala,” in addition to singles with artists akin to Dalex and Gente De Zona. Along with their work writing and producing for different artists, Play-N-Skillz signed a label take care of Pitbull’s Mr. 305 Information. Most lately, Play-N-Skillz is credited as a author on Sexxy Crimson’s hit single “Get It Sexxy” (Prime 20 on Billboard Scorching 100 chart and #6 on Billboard Scorching R&B/Hip-Hop Songs).

Additional on the Latin music panorama, Behar works with DallasK, who co-wrote and co-produced the 2x Platinum single for Shakira & Manuel Turizo, “Copa Vacía” (#1 for 7 weeks on Billboard’s Latin Pop Airplay chart and #1 on Billboard’s Latin Rhythm chart). DallasK additionally co-wrote and co-produced Maria Becerra’s single from the Quick & Livid X soundtrack, Te Cura, and co-wrote and government produced the debut album from Sony Latin artist Gale (nominated for Finest New Artist on the 2023 Latin Grammy Awards). By her work with DallasK, Behar can also be concerned with bringing different thrilling Latin rising skills to the Rx roster together with ALOISIO, who has been featured on a number of Spotify editorials, “Nuevo Rock Latino,” “Indie Feliz” and “Pop Rock Latino,” to call just a few, and JayM, who’s labored on tasks with Marshmello, Lunay, Beéle, LiL CaKe, Brray, Corina Smith, amongst others.

Behar additionally represents pop artist and songwriter LU KALA, one of many business’s most fun breakout names of 2023. Along with being chosen to be part of TikTok’s Elevate marketing campaign, their first ever Rising Artists Program, and dubbed one in all VEVO’s DSCVR Artists to Watch 2024, KALA was nominated for 2 Juno Awards this yr and carried out at Billboard’s 2023 Ladies In Music occasion. UK manufacturing duo Area Primates, who Behar additionally takes care of, co-wrote and produced “Barbie Desires” by FIFTY FIFTY and KALI; this was one of many lead singles from Barbie: The Album, which reached #2 on the Billboard 200 chart and was Grammy-nominated for Finest Compilation Soundtrack for Visible Media. Area Primates has additionally written and produced for Katy Perry, Alesso, DJ Snake, and David Guetta, amongst many others. Different artists Behar takes care of embrace Chloe George (credit embrace BLACKPINK, The Chainsmokers, Ella Mai, Bebe Rexha, and co-write credit score on Macklemore’s single “NO BAD DAYS” (feat. Collett), which reached #29 at Prime 40 Radio), Micah Premnath (credit embrace: Selena Gomez, Woman A, Kevin Gates, Ben Platt & Steve Aoki), and Seb (1Mind) (credit embrace: YoungBoy By no means Broke Once more, Victony and Don Toliver), amongst others.

“I’m so excited for the chapter forward as Vice President, A&R at Prescription Songs!” shares Behar. “Over the previous seven years, I’ve been lucky sufficient to be taught from Luke, Rhea and Katie – who’ve empowered me to develop as each a artistic and an government. Their management has set the tone for our Prescription household and has cultivated a tradition dedicated to offering one of the best assist and repair to our songwriters and artists. Watching our group and roster develop has been a privilege, and I’m grateful every day to work alongside one of the best within the enterprise!”

Since becoming a member of Prescription Songs in January 2021, Fourcell has strengthened and expanded the corporate’s various roster, particularly in hip-hop and R&B. His profession started with a university internship at Island Def Jam Music Group. He was then requested to intern at Mary J. Blige’s then-newly fashioned report label, and in lower than a yr of interning there, he was tasked to work as A&R on her eleventh studio album, My Life II: The Journey Continues.

Fourcell’s skill to identify uncooked expertise and develop them makes him amongst the most popular A&Rs, making a significant influence inside the music business. This previous yr, Fourcell noticed vital success with a handful of his roster at Prescription, together with a serious win for hit songwriter Lunchmoney Lewis, a co-writer on “All My Life” by Lil Durk & J Cole, alongside fellow Prescription writers Dr. Luke, Ryan Ogren and Rocco Valdes. The tune received a GRAMMY for “Finest Melodic Rap Efficiency,” which garnered Lunchmoney’s first profession win after many nominations.

Key on Fourcell’s roster is the signing of Philly-bred vocalist Fridayy who he signed to Prescription in 2022. By Fourcell’s relationship with DJ Khaled, he was in a position to ship him the standout refrain of an concept that Fridayy created, which might go on to turn out to be the GRAMMY-nominated “GOD DID” and have hip hop heavyweights JAY-Z, LIL WAYNE, Rick Ross & John Legend. It might additionally turn out to be Fridayy’s first entry on the Billboard Scorching 100, debuting at #17. This might cement the inspiration for Fridayy as a solo artist and set off a string of options on a number of releases from hip-hop and R&B who’s who.

In January 2024, Fridayy debuted on the Scorching 100 for the primary time as a solo artist with “When It Comes To You” which seems on his self-titled debut album through Def Jam. The tune formally hit RIAA-certified Gold standing (his first as a solo artist) quickly after, becoming a member of his earlier breakouts with Khalid’s Gold “God Did” and Lil Child’s Platinum “Endlessly.” His highest charting single as a producer/author credit on Drake’s “Calling 4 You” from his #1 album For All The Canine, debuting at #5 on the Billboard Scorching 100 and turning into his first Prime 10 world charting single as a producer/author.

Fourcell additionally takes care of B Ham (Nicki Minaj’s “Nicki Hendrix” feat. Future), Kaine (Latto’s “Put it On The Flooring”), Hadar Adora (Le Sserafim’s “Simple,” “Good”), Snapz (Metropolis Lady’s “Line Up”), MizzyLoft (NCT127’s “Love Is A Magnificence”) and Baerose, a duo out of NJ who helped write on Fridayy’s licensed Gold “When It Comes To You” and Jason Derulo’s licensed Gold mission Nu King (“Mad Love” that includes Younger Boy By no means Broke Once more).

In 2023, when he was head of A&R at MJB Productions whereas sustaining his position at Prescription Songs, Fourcell had a component in 11 GRAMMY nominations on the 2023 Grammy Awards. The nominations included six for Mary J. Blige’s Good Morning Beautiful (which incorporates Mary’s first-ever nomination for Album Of The 12 months) and 5 for Fridayy’s work on “God Did” (nominated for Music of the 12 months).

“Since becoming a member of the Rx group, I’ve had the pleasure of working alongside a tremendous artistic group that has supported my imaginative and prescient and keenness for investing within the growth of creatives,” shares Eddie Fourcell. “In my elevated position with the corporate, I’m wanting ahead to persevering with to assist and spearhead the expansion of rising writers globally whereas additionally serving to them navigate the ever-changing panorama of music by creating impactful alternatives. I’m enthusiastic about merging R&B into different genres and can proceed to be a catalyst and supporter of black music and black creators.”