Premiere date, cast, tickets, Lady Gaga’s album

The anticipated launch of “Joker 2: Folie à Deux,” the sequel to “Joker,” is slated to premiere this week with Joaquin Phoenix and Woman Gaga.

Joaquin Phoenix will reprise his position as Arthur Fleck — often known as The Joker within the film. In the meantime, Woman Gaga will debut Harley Quinn’s character within the sequel — known as Harleen Quinzen.

Here is what you have to know in regards to the film’s premiere and the right way to watch it in Louisville:

When does ‘Joker 2: Folie à Deux’ premiere?

Warner Bros. scheduled the film’s launch for Friday, Oct. 4, 2024.

‘Joker 2: Folie à Deux’ film tickets

Though the film formally premieres on Friday, web sites for Cinemark and AMC Theaters have the choice to purchase tickets and see the film a day early.

Here is the place to get film tickets to observe ‘Joker 2: Folie à Deux’ in Louisville theaters:

‘Joker 2: Folie à Deux’ forged

Listed below are a number of the high forged members for the upcoming film:

Joaquin Phoenix

Phoenix is reprising his position as Arthur Fleck, often known as The Joker within the film. A few of his different recognized titles embrace “Her” and “Napoleon.”

Woman Gaga

Woman Gaga, born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, has well-known music and film titles to her title. A few of her most well-known songs embrace “Poker Face” and “Born This Method.” As for motion pictures, Gaga has starred in “A Star Is Born” and “Home of Gucci.”

Different forged members of the film embrace:

What’s ‘Joker 2: Folie à Deux’ about?

In “Joker: Folie à Deux,” Arthur Fleck is placed on trial for his crimes dedicated within the unique 2019 movie. Woman Gaga is launched as Harley Quinn, the Joker’s love curiosity.

The film incorporates musical components, with the Joker and Harley typically breaking into music. However destructive evaluations argued the musical numbers are underwhelming and Gaga’s skills are usually not well-utilized.

Watch the ‘Joker 2’ trailer

What have critics mentioned about ‘Joker 2: Folie à Deux’?

The extremely anticipated “Joker” sequel premiered final month on the Venice Movie Competition, however the first vital reactions are fairly combined. Regardless of that, “Joker: Folie à Deux” obtained an 11-minute standing ovation at its Venice premiere, in line with Selection.

The movie at the moment holds a 58% approval score on Rotten Tomatoes, down from the unique’s 69% rating. Rotten Tomatoes scores sometimes decline as extra evaluations are added nearer to a movie’s launch.

Listed below are some evaluations from ‘Joker 2: Folie à Deux’:

Deadline

Deadline’s Pete Hammond mentioned it is “sensible.”

Discussing Movie

Discussing Movie’s Ben Rolph mentioned the sequel “does an distinctive job at following up with an imaginative comedian guide movie in contrast to another.”

IndiWire

IndieWire’s David Ehrlich famous that Gaga is relegated to the sidelines for “many of the story in favor of countless trial scenes that actually relitigate the occasions of the earlier movie.” Ehrlich described the film as an “excruciatingly — maybe even intentionally — boring sequel that does all the pieces in its energy to not amuse you,” additionally panning the “underwhelming” musical numbers.

IGN

IGN’s Siddhant Adlakha mentioned the film is “not a really attention-grabbing” courtroom drama and “too typically insists on returning to acquainted territory,” including that it is “merely an extension of the primary movie’s plot in probably the most plodding and literal vogue” and “by no means fairly permits its musical components to bloom.” He gave the movie a 5 out of 10 rating.

Display Rant

Display Rant’s Alex Harrison mentioned it is higher than the unique as a result of it “has extra coherent issues to say about fan tradition than it or its predecessor does about psychological sickness” and can be “far much less by-product.”

Slashfilm

Invoice Bria wrote for Slashfilm that “Folie à Deux” is “probably the most compelling comedian guide film of the yr,” and Gaga is a “revelation,” delivering a efficiency that brings Harley Quinn to life “in a manner she by no means has earlier than.”

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter’s David Rooney was combined in his evaluation, arguing that whereas the movie is “narratively slightly skinny and at instances uninteresting,” Gaga is a “compelling live-wire presence,” and “within the handful of scenes the place fantasy liberates her in full-throated glory, the film soars proper alongside together with her.” Rooney disagreed with the concept that Gaga is underused, arguing that “any extra of her in all probability risked tipping ‘Folie à Deux’ right into a Harley Quinn origin story.”

The Wrap

The Wrap’s William Bibbiani wrote that the movie is “impressively odd,” “genuinely slightly daring,” and the “most attention-grabbing movie about Arthur Fleck.”

Vainness Truthful

Vainness Truthful’s Richard Lawson mentioned the movie is “startlingly uninteresting” and a “pointless procedural that appears to disdain its viewers,” noting it feels “cramped” as a result of it takes place nearly solely within the asylum and the courthouse. Lawson additionally agreed with the consensus that Gaga is “woefully underused” and mentioned director Todd Phillips “wrings almost each ounce of life out of those moments of music.”

Selection

Gaga is “drastically underused” within the movie, mentioned Owen Gleiberman at Selection, who described the sequel as “fairly clunky” and “overly cautious” in obvious response to the controversy over whether or not the unique despatched a harmful message that would result in real-world violence.

Vulture

At Vulture, Alison Willmore wrote that the “punishing” movie appears “perversely devoted to eliminating as a lot pleasure as doable from its music and dance numbers” and is a “waste of (Gaga’s) presence.”

Per week in the past, Gaga introduced a shock companion album for the movie “Joker: Folie à Deux,” which dropped Friday. The album is titled “Harlequin,” a nod to her character of Harley Quinn within the extremely anticipated “Joker” sequel.

Gaga shared the album’s cowl artwork on social media, which confirmed her standing in a bathe. In one other picture posted on Instagram, a milk carton is seen with what seemed to be the album’s tracklist, suggesting it’s going to function covers of current songs included within the film like “Get Glad.”

This would possibly not be Gaga’s first album linked to a function movie. In 2018, she carried out a number of unique songs for the soundtrack to “A Star Is Born,” the musical drama she starred in alongside Bradley Cooper. The monitor “Shallow” gained the Oscar for greatest unique music.