Premier League Soccer: Livestream Tottenham vs. West Ham From Anywhere

Watch the Premier League in Canada from CA$30 monthly Fubo Canada See at Fubo

Watch the Premier League in Australia from AU$7 a month Optus Sport See at Optus

It is again to enterprise within the Premier League after the worldwide break, with the weekend’s motion kicking off with this all-London fixture between native rivals Tottenham and West Ham.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou may have welcomed the additional time on the coaching floor the EPL’s interruption has given him after seeing his aspect quit a two-goal benefit of their 3-2 defeat to Brighton of their final fixture earlier than the break. The host’s hopes of bouncing again from that defeat have been given a lift with Son Heung-min and Richarlison each in line to start out as we speak’s recreation after the pair returned to coaching.

After their disappointing begin to the season, the Hammers seem to have turned a nook after choosing up a confidence-boosting 4-1 win at residence final outing. Head coach Julen Lopetegui will however nonetheless be with out £27 million summer season signing Niclas Füllkrug for this derby conflict, with the German striker now sidelined indefinitely with an Achilles damage

Spurs tackle West Ham on Saturday, Oct. 18, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with kickoff set for 12:30 p.m. BST native time, making it a 7:30 a.m. ET or 4:30 a.m. PT begin within the US and Canada and a 10:30 p.m. AEDT kickoff in Australia.

Beneath, we’ll define one of the best reside TV streaming companies to make use of to observe the match because it occurs, wherever you’re on the earth.