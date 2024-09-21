Premier League Soccer: Livestream Liverpool vs. Bournemouth From Anywhere

Watch the Premier League on USA Community from $40 a month Sling TV See at Sling TV

Watch the Premier League in Canada from CA$30 per 30 days
Watch the Premier League in Australia from AU$7 a month

They now face a Bournemouth facet, which fell to a slim 0-1 defeat at residence to Chelsea in final Saturday's late kick-off. Historical past suggests a reverse of that fixture right now seems unlikely, with the Cherries having misplaced 9 of their final 10 Premier League conferences with Liverpool.

Beneath, we'll define the most effective reside TV streaming providers to make use of to observe sport reside wherever you're on the earth.

--> Virgil Van Dijk was on course for Liverpool in midweek of their 1-3 UEFA Champions League victory away at AC Milan. Picture Photograph Company/Getty Pictures

The best way to watch Liverpool vs. Bournemouth within the US with out cable



Saturday’s Liverpool vs. Bournemouth match is streaming on USA Community, which you’ll be able to entry as a part of your cable bundle or on the NBC Sports activities web site with a legitimate login. It can be streamed by way of Sling TV and different, costlier streaming TV providers.

The best way to watch the Premier League 2024/25 season from wherever with a VPN



If you end up unable to view EPL matches regionally, chances are you’ll want a distinct method to watch the video games — that is the place utilizing a VPN can turn out to be useful. A VPN can also be one of the simplest ways to cease your ISP from throttling your speeds on sport day by encrypting your visitors, and it is also an ideal thought when you’re touring and end up linked to a Wi-Fi community, and also you need to add an additional layer of privateness to your gadgets and logins.

With a VPN, you are capable of nearly change your location in your cellphone, pill or laptop computer to get entry to the sport. Most VPNs, like our Editors’ Selection, ExpressVPN, make it very easy to do that.

Utilizing a VPN to observe or stream sports activities is authorized in any nation the place VPNs are authorized, together with the US, UK and Canada, so long as you’ve got a professional subscription to the service you are streaming. You ought to be certain your VPN is ready up appropriately to stop leaks: Even the place VPNs are authorized, the streaming service might terminate the account of anybody it deems to be circumventing appropriately utilized blackout restrictions.

Can I livestream Liverpool vs. Bournemouth within the UK?

No broadcaster has the rights to point out this sport reside within the UK, as a result of conventional Saturday 3 p.m. kickoff blackout, which prohibits matches being proven within the area at the moment in an effort to defend attendances all through the English soccer pyramid.

That additionally implies that when you’re within the UK touring for pleasure or for work, you are unlikely to have the ability to watch the sport such as you usually would at residence, because of geo-blocking.

There’s one choice to get round this, nevertheless. Through the use of a VPN, as defined above, you possibly can set your location to a rustic the place the match is being broadcast and go from there.

Livestream Liverpool vs. Bournemouth in Canada

If you wish to stream this EPL sport reside in Canada, you will must subscribe to Fubo Canada. The service has unique rights to each Premier League fixture as soon as once more this season.

Livestream Liverpool vs. Bournemouth in Australia

Soccer followers Down Beneath can watch EPL matches reside on streaming service Optus Sport, which is displaying each single Premier League fixture of the 2024/25 season reside in Australia.

In case you're already an Optus community buyer you possibly can bag Optus Sport for a lowered value, with reductions bringing the value right down to as little as AU$7 per 30 days. In case you're not, a standalone month-to-month subscription to the service begins at AU$25.