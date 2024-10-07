Premier League Soccer: Livestream Brighton vs. Tottenham From Anywhere

Watch the Premier League within the UK from £15 with Now Now See at Now

Watch the Premier League in Canada from CA$30 per thirty days Fubo Canada See at Fubo Watch the Premier League in Australia from AU$7 a month Optus Sport See at Optus

Brennan Johnson has scored in every of his final 5 appearances for Spurs. Michael Regan/Getty Photographs

Tips on how to watch Brighton vs. Tottenham within the US with out cable



Sunday’s Brighton vs. Spurs match is streaming on USA Community, which you’ll be able to entry as a part of your cable package deal or on the NBC Sports activities web site with a sound login. It will also be streamed through Sling TV and different, dearer streaming TV companies.

<div id="bde95b24-291c-494b-a7a4-69f8a45a25c8" data-cy="shortcodeListicle" data-id="listicle-bde95b24-291c-494b-a7a4-69f8a45a25c8" data-location="LIST" data-position="1" version="us" superlative="Watch the Premier League on USA Community from $40 a month" imagegroup="{"alt":"Sling TV brand.","caption":"

“,”credit”:”Sling TV/CNET”,”imageData”:{“id”:”470b7928-0651-4712-975a-7837ffe5a1e2″,”title”:”sling-tv”,”filename”:”sling-tv.png”,”path”:”https://www.cnet.com/a/img/hub/2024/05/04/470b7928-0651-4712-975a-7837ffe5a1e2/sling-tv.png”,”caption”:”

“,”measurement”:523988,”width”:1921,”top”:1081,”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2024-05-04 07:49:10″,”timezone”:”UTC”,”timezone_type”:3},”dateUpdated”:{“date”:”2024-05-04 07:49:27″,”timezone”:”UTC”,”timezone_type”:3},”needsModeration”:false,”mimeType”:”picture/png”,”deleted”:false,”credit”:”Sling TV/CNET”,”alt”:”Sling TV brand.”,”restricted”:false,”startDate”:null,”endDate”:null,”most popular”:false,”watermark”:false,”doNotCrop”:false,”doNotResize”:false,”primaryCollection”:null,”vanityUrl”:null,”notes”:null,”crop”:null,”cropGravity”:0,”preservedRegion”:null,”isNew”:false,”key phrases”:[“Sling TV”],”primeColor”:null,”hasWarning”:false,”typeName”:”content_image”},”uuid”:”470b7928-0651-4712-975a-7837ffe5a1e2″,”imageAltText”:”Sling TV brand.”,”imageCaption”:”

“,”imageCredit”:”Sling TV/CNET”,”imageDoNotCrop”:false,”imageDoNotResize”:false,”imageWatermark”:false,”imageFilename”:”sling-tv.png”,”imageDateCreated”:”2024/05/04″,”imageWidth”:1921,”imageHeight”:1081,”imageParallax”:””,”imageCrop”:””,”imageEnlarge”:false}” overridecaption=”

” overridecredit=”Sling TV/CNET” usepricing=”true” data-key=”cnetlisticle__bde95b24-291c-494b-a7a4-69f8a45a25c8″ place=”NaN” contenttype=”Tips on how to Watch” pagelayout=”Finest Checklist – Precap” class=”c-shortcodeListicle g-border-thin-light-top g-inner-spacing-bottom-medium g-inner-spacing-left-large g-inner-spacing-right-large g-inner-spacing-bottom-xlarge c-shortcodeListicle-notInfoCard g-outer-spacing-bottom-large g-border-thin-light-bottom g-border-thin-light-right g-border-thin-light-left”>

Tips on how to watch the Premier League 2024/25 season from anyplace with a VPN



If you end up unable to view EPL matches domestically, it’s possible you’ll want a unique strategy to watch the video games — that is the place utilizing a VPN can turn out to be useful. A VPN can be the easiest way to cease your ISP from throttling your speeds on recreation day by encrypting your site visitors, and it is also an excellent thought in the event you’re touring and end up related to a Wi-Fi community, and also you need to add an additional layer of privateness to your gadgets and logins.

With a VPN, you are in a position to nearly change your location in your telephone, pill or laptop computer to get entry to the sport. Most VPNs, like our Editors’ Selection, ExpressVPN, make it very easy to do that.

Utilizing a VPN to look at or stream sports activities is authorized in any nation the place VPNs are authorized, together with the US, UK and Canada, so long as you will have a professional subscription to the service you are streaming. You need to be positive your VPN is about up accurately to stop leaks: Even the place VPNs are authorized, the streaming service might terminate the account of anybody it deems to be circumventing accurately utilized blackout restrictions.

<div id="cb72f379-33dd-4704-a18f-7158af3cfd3a" data-cy="shortcodeListicle" data-id="listicle-cb72f379-33dd-4704-a18f-7158af3cfd3a" data-location="LIST" data-position="2" version="us" superlative="Finest VPN for streaming" imagegroup="{"alt":"Specific VPN on a telephone","caption":"

“,”credit”:”James Martin/CNET”,”imageData”:{“id”:”64e947fd-f0b8-469c-84eb-dbc5d643ae06″,”title”:”expressvpn-vpn-8184″,”filename”:”expressvpn-vpn-8184.jpg”,”path”:”https://www.cnet.com/a/img/hub/2024/05/23/64e947fd-f0b8-469c-84eb-dbc5d643ae06/expressvpn-vpn-8184.jpg”,”caption”:”

“,”measurement”:2695823,”width”:4000,”top”:2250,”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2024-05-23 22:31:26″,”timezone”:”UTC”,”timezone_type”:3},”dateUpdated”:{“date”:”2024-05-23 22:34:05″,”timezone”:”UTC”,”timezone_type”:3},”needsModeration”:false,”mimeType”:”picture/jpeg”,”deleted”:false,”credit”:”James Martin/CNET”,”alt”:”Specific VPN on a telephone”,”restricted”:false,”startDate”:null,”endDate”:null,”most popular”:false,”watermark”:false,”doNotCrop”:false,”doNotResize”:false,”primaryCollection”:null,”vanityUrl”:null,”notes”:null,”crop”:null,”cropGravity”:0,”preservedRegion”:null,”isNew”:false,”key phrases”:[“CNETStudios”,”Express VPN”,”Express VPN and NordVPN”,”NordVPN”,”Surfshark”],”primeColor”:null,”hasWarning”:false,”typeName”:”content_image”},”uuid”:”64e947fd-f0b8-469c-84eb-dbc5d643ae06″,”imageAltText”:”Specific VPN on a telephone”,”imageCaption”:”

“,”imageCredit”:”James Martin/CNET”,”imageDoNotCrop”:false,”imageDoNotResize”:false,”imageWatermark”:false,”imageFilename”:”expressvpn-vpn-8184.jpg”,”imageDateCreated”:”2024/05/23″,”imageWidth”:4000,”imageHeight”:2250,”imageParallax”:””,”imageCrop”:””,”imageEnlarge”:false}” overridecaption=”

” overridecredit=”James Martin/CNET” provide=”{“id”:”01fe21a2-5117-4442-b7f5-0dc3173fb3ff”,”slug”:”expressvpn”,”label”:”ExpressVPN”,”version”:[“US”,”ES”],”imageId”:”ffa36839-fa3c-4d4a-9aad-3edaed2ba3b6″,”imgWidth”:578,”imgHeight”:463,”objectType”:”content_product_series”,”typeLabel”:”Collection”,”imgUrl”:”/content material/picture/redirect/ffa36839-fa3c-4d4a-9aad-3edaed2ba3b6/resize/75×56″,”icon”:”type-icon ct-cmg-tech-product-series ct-small”}” techobjectinfo=”{“uuid”:”01fe21a2-5117-4442-b7f5-0dc3173fb3ff”,”identify”:”ExpressVPN”,”slug”:”expressvpn”,”productType”:”SERIES”,”updateType”:”PRISM”,”mod”:1721070971698,”displayDate”:”Mon Jul 15 2024 15:16:11 GMT-0400 (Jap Daylight Time)”}” usepricing=”true” data-key=”cnetlisticle__cb72f379-33dd-4704-a18f-7158af3cfd3a” place=”NaN” contenttype=”Tips on how to Watch” pagelayout=”Finest Checklist – Precap” class=”c-shortcodeListicle g-border-thin-light-top g-inner-spacing-bottom-medium g-inner-spacing-left-large g-inner-spacing-right-large g-inner-spacing-bottom-xlarge c-shortcodeListicle-notInfoCard g-outer-spacing-bottom-large g-border-thin-light-bottom g-border-thin-light-right g-border-thin-light-left”>

Livestream Brighton vs. Tottenham within the UK

Sunday’s late afternoon kickoff is unique to Sky Sports activities, displaying on its Sky Sports activities Essential Occasion, Premier League and UHD channels. If you have already got Sky Sports activities as a part of your TV package deal, you’ll be able to stream the sport through its Sky Go app, however cord-cutters will need to get arrange with a Now account and a Now Sports activities membership to stream the sport.

<div id="9d9d48c8-9ac7-4e8c-98d9-120fbf932972" data-cy="shortcodeListicle" data-id="listicle-9d9d48c8-9ac7-4e8c-98d9-120fbf932972" data-location="LIST" data-position="3" version="us" superlative="Watch the Premier League within the UK from £15 with Now" imagegroup="{"alt":"The emblem for UK and Eire streaming service Now TV.","caption":"

“,”credit”:”Now TV”,”imageData”:{“id”:”6a5225c7-4628-4288-b599-9c3e0ab5f7db”,”title”:”now-tv-logo”,”filename”:”now-tv-logo.png”,”path”:”https://www.cnet.com/a/img/hub/2023/03/11/6a5225c7-4628-4288-b599-9c3e0ab5f7db/now-tv-logo.png”,”caption”:”

The emblem for UK and Eire streaming service Now TV.

“,”measurement”:267605,”width”:960,”top”:540,”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2023-03-11 11:36:17″,”timezone”:”UTC”,”timezone_type”:3},”dateUpdated”:{“date”:”2023-03-11 11:36:49″,”timezone”:”UTC”,”timezone_type”:3},”needsModeration”:false,”mimeType”:”picture/png”,”deleted”:false,”credit”:”Now TV”,”alt”:”The emblem for UK and Eire streaming service Now TV.”,”restricted”:false,”startDate”:null,”endDate”:null,”most popular”:false,”watermark”:false,”doNotCrop”:false,”doNotResize”:false,”primaryCollection”:null,”vanityUrl”:null,”notes”:null,”crop”:null,”cropGravity”:0,”preservedRegion”:null,”isNew”:false,”key phrases”:[],”primeColor”:null,”hasWarning”:false,”typeName”:”content_image”},”uuid”:”6a5225c7-4628-4288-b599-9c3e0ab5f7db”,”imageAltText”:”The emblem for UK and Eire streaming service Now TV.”,”imageCaption”:”

“,”imageCredit”:”Now TV”,”imageDoNotCrop”:false,”imageDoNotResize”:false,”imageWatermark”:false,”imageFilename”:”now-tv-logo.png”,”imageDateCreated”:”2023/03/11″,”imageWidth”:960,”imageHeight”:540,”imageParallax”:””,”imageCrop”:””,”imageEnlarge”:false}” overridecaption=”

” overridecredit=”Now TV” usepricing=”true” data-key=”cnetlisticle__9d9d48c8-9ac7-4e8c-98d9-120fbf932972″ place=”NaN” contenttype=”Tips on how to Watch” pagelayout=”Finest Checklist – Precap” class=”c-shortcodeListicle g-border-thin-light-top g-inner-spacing-bottom-medium g-inner-spacing-left-large g-inner-spacing-right-large g-inner-spacing-bottom-xlarge c-shortcodeListicle-notInfoCard g-outer-spacing-bottom-large g-border-thin-light-bottom g-border-thin-light-right g-border-thin-light-left”>

Livestream Brighton vs. Tottenham in Canada

If you wish to stream this EPL recreation stay in Canada, you may must subscribe to Fubo Canada. The service has unique rights to each Premier League fixture as soon as once more this season.

<div id="6a889f79-04f4-43bf-b5ae-7eef934b9f26" data-cy="shortcodeListicle" data-id="listicle-6a889f79-04f4-43bf-b5ae-7eef934b9f26" data-location="LIST" data-position="4" version="us" superlative="Watch the Premier League in Canada from CA$30 per thirty days" imagegroup="{"alt":"Fubo brand","caption":"

“,”credit”:”Fubo”,”imageData”:{“id”:”ac83fd64-978c-4688-b518-c731cd73df91″,”title”:”fubo-logo”,”filename”:”fubo-logo.jpg”,”path”:”https://www.cnet.com/a/img/hub/2023/09/13/ac83fd64-978c-4688-b518-c731cd73df91/fubo-logo.jpg”,”caption”:”

“,”measurement”:194408,”width”:2151,”top”:1210,”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2023-09-13 17:05:59″,”timezone”:”UTC”,”timezone_type”:3},”dateUpdated”:{“date”:”2023-09-13 17:06:11″,”timezone”:”UTC”,”timezone_type”:3},”needsModeration”:false,”mimeType”:”picture/jpeg”,”deleted”:false,”credit”:”Fubo”,”alt”:”Fubo brand”,”restricted”:false,”startDate”:null,”endDate”:null,”most popular”:false,”watermark”:false,”doNotCrop”:false,”doNotResize”:false,”primaryCollection”:null,”vanityUrl”:null,”notes”:null,”crop”:null,”cropGravity”:0,”preservedRegion”:null,”isNew”:false,”key phrases”:[],”primeColor”:null,”hasWarning”:false,”typeName”:”content_image”},”uuid”:”ac83fd64-978c-4688-b518-c731cd73df91″,”imageAltText”:”Fubo brand”,”imageCaption”:”

“,”imageCredit”:”Fubo”,”imageDoNotCrop”:false,”imageDoNotResize”:false,”imageWatermark”:false,”imageFilename”:”fubo-logo.jpg”,”imageDateCreated”:”2023/09/13″,”imageWidth”:2151,”imageHeight”:1210,”imageParallax”:””,”imageCrop”:””,”imageEnlarge”:false}” overridecaption=”

” overridecredit=”Fubo” usepricing=”true” data-key=”cnetlisticle__6a889f79-04f4-43bf-b5ae-7eef934b9f26″ place=”NaN” contenttype=”Tips on how to Watch” pagelayout=”Finest Checklist – Precap” class=”c-shortcodeListicle g-border-thin-light-top g-inner-spacing-bottom-medium g-inner-spacing-left-large g-inner-spacing-right-large g-inner-spacing-bottom-xlarge c-shortcodeListicle-notInfoCard g-outer-spacing-bottom-large g-border-thin-light-bottom g-border-thin-light-right g-border-thin-light-left”>

Livestream Brighton vs. Tottenham in Australia

Soccer followers Down Beneath can watch EPL matches stay on streaming service Optus Sport, which is displaying each single Premier League fixture of the 2024/25 season stay in Australia.

<div id="07a3893f-7867-4d11-98e5-d361576f6c5c" data-cy="shortcodeListicle" data-id="listicle-07a3893f-7867-4d11-98e5-d361576f6c5c" data-location="LIST" data-position="5" version="us" superlative="Watch the Premier League in Australia from AU$7 a month" imagegroup="{"alt":"The emblem for Australian streaming service Optus Sport.","caption":"

“,”credit”:”Optus”,”imageData”:{“id”:”85926387-683f-4dfe-984f-06c5e238f8ee”,”title”:”Optus Sport brand”,”filename”:”untitled.jpg”,”path”:”https://www.cnet.com/a/img/hub/2024/08/16/85926387-683f-4dfe-984f-06c5e238f8ee/untitled.jpg”,”caption”:”

The emblem for Australian streaming service Optus Sport.

“,”measurement”:134622,”width”:2000,”top”:1125,”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2024-08-16 11:05:06″,”timezone”:”UTC”,”timezone_type”:3},”dateUpdated”:{“date”:”2024-08-16 11:05:41″,”timezone”:”UTC”,”timezone_type”:3},”needsModeration”:false,”mimeType”:”picture/jpeg”,”deleted”:false,”credit”:”Optus”,”alt”:”The emblem for Australian streaming service Optus Sport.”,”restricted”:false,”startDate”:null,”endDate”:null,”most popular”:false,”watermark”:false,”doNotCrop”:false,”doNotResize”:false,”primaryCollection”:null,”vanityUrl”:null,”notes”:null,”crop”:null,”cropGravity”:0,”preservedRegion”:null,”isNew”:false,”key phrases”:[],”primeColor”:null,”hasWarning”:false,”typeName”:”content_image”},”uuid”:”85926387-683f-4dfe-984f-06c5e238f8ee”,”imageAltText”:”The emblem for Australian streaming service Optus Sport.”,”imageCaption”:”

“,”imageCredit”:”Optus”,”imageDoNotCrop”:false,”imageDoNotResize”:false,”imageWatermark”:false,”imageFilename”:”untitled.jpg”,”imageDateCreated”:”2024/08/16″,”imageWidth”:2000,”imageHeight”:1125,”imageParallax”:””,”imageCrop”:””,”imageEnlarge”:false}” overridecaption=”

” overridecredit=”Optus” usepricing=”true” data-key=”cnetlisticle__07a3893f-7867-4d11-98e5-d361576f6c5c” place=”NaN” contenttype=”Tips on how to Watch” pagelayout=”Finest Checklist – Precap” class=”c-shortcodeListicle g-border-thin-light-top g-inner-spacing-bottom-medium g-inner-spacing-left-large g-inner-spacing-right-large g-inner-spacing-bottom-xlarge c-shortcodeListicle-notInfoCard g-outer-spacing-bottom-large g-border-thin-light-bottom g-border-thin-light-right g-border-thin-light-left”>

If you happen to're already an Optus community buyer, you'll be able to bag Optus Sport for a decreased worth, with reductions bringing the worth all the way down to as little as AU$7 per thirty days. If you happen to're not, a standalone month-to-month subscription to the service begins at AU$25.