Premier League Soccer: Livestream Bournemouth vs. Arsenal From Anywhere

Title-chasing Arsenal might go to the highest of the desk at present with a win as they tackle mid-table Bournemouth on the Vitality Stadium.

Arsenal got here from behind to beat struggling Southampton final day trip, and a profitable return from the worldwide break her for the Gunners would see Mikel Arteta’s facet climb above rivals Manchester Metropolis and Liverpool, who don’t play till Sunday.

The hosts are in the meantime trying to bounce again from a shock defeat to EPL new boys Leicester. After making a shiny begin to the season, Cherries boss Andoni Iraola shall be involved after seeing his facet slip to a few defeats from their final 4 fixtures.

Bournemouth tackle Arsenal on Saturday, Oct. 19, on the Vitality Stadium, with kickoff set for 5:30 p.m. BST native time, making it a 12:30 p.m. ET or 9:30 a.m. PT begin within the US and Canada, and a 3:30 a.m. AEDT kickoff in Australia within the early hours of Sunday morning.

