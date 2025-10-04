Premier League LIVE: Build-up to kick-offs, including Leeds United v Tottenham, Arsenal v West Ham, Manchester United v Sunderland and Chelsea v Liverpool

After their 3-1 win in May, Chelsea could enjoy back-to-back league wins over Liverpool for the first time since November 2014 (3 in a row).

Liverpool are winless in their last four Premier League games at Stamford Bridge (D3 L1) and could lose away to Chelsea two seasons running in the league for the first time since losing three on the bounce from 2004-05 to 2006-07.

Chelsea have lost four of their last five home Premier League matches against the reigning champions (D1 L4), having gone undefeated at Stamford Bridge between 2002-03 and 2019-20 (W7 D6).

Chelsea have suffered consecutive Premier League defeats for just a third time under Enzo Maresca. The Blues have not lost three league games in a row since losing four on the bounce in April/May 2023 under Frank Lampard.

Liverpool are looking to avoid losing consecutive Premier League matches for the first time since April 2023, having lost 2-1 at Crystal Palace last time out. The Reds have lost their last three in London, their worst losing streak in the capital since between October 2009 and November 2010 (four defeats).

Chelsea have lost three Premier League matches when scoring first in 2025, their most in a single year since 2018 (also three). The Blues have also only gone to win in four of their last 12 Premier League games versus Liverpool when they’ve opened the scoring (D7 L1).

Three of Liverpool’s first six Premier League games this season have seen a 90th minute winning goal, with the Reds on hand against Newcastle and Burnley, while Crystal Palace netted one against them last weekend. They are the first side ever to have three 90th minute winners scored across their first six games of a season.

Since the start of last season, Chelsea have received more cards (114 yellow, 4 red) than any other Premier League side. Among managers to take charge of 20+ games with one club, only Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea (2.9 per game) has a higher card per game ratio than Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea team (2.7).

