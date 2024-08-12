Preliminary 4.7-magnitude earthquake rocks South Pasadena – NBC Los Angeles

Many elements of Southern California felt shaking Monday afternoon as a preliminary magnitude-4.4 earthquake shook 4km away from South Pasadena.

Inside minutes from the quake that struck at round 12:20 p.m., earthquake-related incidents have been reported within the metropolis of Pasadena with one individual being trapped inside an elevator and a water pipe bursting in entrance of metropolis corridor, based on Lisa Derderian, the general public data officer for the town.

“The quake was felt sturdy in Pasadena right here,” Derderian mentioned, including it is the primary day of faculty for the Pasadena Unified Faculty District. “(We’re) hoping that trainer and faculty personnel are speaking to them about what to do and aftershocks.”

Shaking was felt throughout the Los Angeles area in addition to northern Orange County, Robert De Groot from the U.S. Geological Survey mentioned, including the ShakeAlert early warning messages have been despatched out.

It was initially reported as magnitude-4.7 with the quake’s depth being 9km.

No less than two aftershocks of about 2.1 depth have been felt within the space, based on NBC4 Meteorologist David Biggar.

The South Pasadena area has a inhabitants of greater than 26,000.

The Los Angeles Police Division is urging folks to be ready for aftershocks.

Vital earthquake simply felt within the Los Angeles space. Reminder, please use 911 just for emergencies. Be ready for aftershocks. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) August 12, 2024

This can be a growing story.