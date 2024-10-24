Pregnant Whitney Leavitt Will Play Pussycat Dolls While Giving Birth

Pregnant Whitney Leavitt plans to show her supply room into her personal private membership, full with bumping tunes.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star, 31, solely advised Us Weekly that her supply room vibes previous and current are very “Let’s social gathering. Let’s go laborious. Let’s rock and roll.”

Whitney, who already shares two kids with husband Connor Leavitt, stated she’s able to rock relating to giving start for a 3rd time.

“The playlist I hearken to is freaking Pussycat Dolls [and] Beyoncé,” she advised Us whereas selling her partnership with BetUS for his or her new jockstrap candle. “Simply deliver it on. It’s a celebration pushing this child out!”

Whitney recognized “Buttons” as her “favourite” music by the Pussycat Dolls, confessing, “If I could possibly be a Pussycat Doll, I’d. In a distinct life.”

The fact star — who gained fame earlier this 12 months after starring on Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and being a part of the MomTok influencers — defined that she’s all the time had “such nice deliveries.”

The truth is, Whitney advised Us that she “actually needs” she may “expertise a pure [birth]” as a substitute of being induced. (Whitney and Connor share daughter Sedona, 4, and son Liam, 2.)

“[When] any person’s water breaks and so they’re like, ‘I acquired to go to the hospital.’ That has by no means occurred to me,” she stated. “I all the time simply should get induced, which is okay, however I’ve all the time craved that thrill, so possibly that is the time that it’ll occur. We’ll see.”

Whitney introduced her being pregnant in April by way of social media — and followers watched her share the information along with her household throughout a September episode of the Hulu sequence. She memorably hid her constructive being pregnant take a look at in a cake at dinner along with her household, which she then realized contaminated the dessert.

Whereas Whitney and Connor, who wed in August 2016, are in place after their ups and downs on the present, she confessed including a 3rd child to their household is a giant unknown. (Connor’s porn habit was revealed on the sequence.)

“We’re outnumbered now. The youngsters are actually ruling the family as a result of there’s three of them,” she advised Us of the brand new state of affairs. “I really feel like as soon as the child’s right here, that’s once I’m going to lastly get a glimpse of like, ‘Wow,’ as a result of all my children are at dwelling. None of my children go to high school full time. It is going to be fascinating.”

Whitney famous that though she’s blissful to develop her brood, she is “accomplished” after three. “I inform everybody, as a result of [in] my mother’s technology, everybody had six children in Utah. However I say three is the brand new six in Utah,” she joked. “Everybody’s having three children after which we’re accomplished.”

Along with gearing up for season 2 of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives — which Whitney confirmed she is returning for — Whitney just lately teamed up with BetUS to assist launch their attractive jockstrap candle, which is formed and scented after NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.

“I’m right here celebrating the NFL season. I believe one of the simplest ways to have fun it’s [to] get your self jockstrap candle,” Whitney advised Us of the partnership. “Mild it up subsequent to your bedside. Scent the sweat and glory inside your own home. It’s the proper strategy to have fun it.”

She referred to as the candle a “nice white elephant reward” forward of the vacation season. “[It’s] so surprising and humorous,” Whitney added.

Whitney famous that her husband thought it was “hilarious” when she gave him one, saying that the scent isn’t “too robust.” She stated that the scent is “sweat and glory” and that’s the “vibe that I get from it.”

The BetUS jockstrap candle, infused with Beckham’s “signature perfume,” is accessible at betus.com.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi