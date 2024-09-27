Pregnant Whitney Leavitt Attends 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards

Whitney Leavitt left behind the drama from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives for an evening out on the 2024 Individuals’s Selection Nation Awards.

The 31-year-old actuality star — who’s pregnant along with her and husband Connor Leavitt’s third child — walked her first-ever crimson carpet forward of the Thursday, September 26, awards present on the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

Whitney sizzled in a horny, form-fitting crimson robe that confirmed off her rising child bump whereas out in Music Metropolis. The costume had cutouts on the facet and large crimson bows on the shoulder and hip.

Her husband, Connor, was by her facet through the night, sporting a smooth black go well with and costume footwear. He sported a full mustache whereas holding on tight to his spouse.

Earlier this month, Whitney made headlines for her position on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which premiered on Hulu September 6. All through season 1, she grew to become the point of interest of rigidity along with her costars and fellow MomTok members, Jen Affleck, Demi Engemann, Mikayla Matthews, Mayci Neeley, Jessi Ngatikaura, Taylor Frankie Paul and Layla Taylor.

As Whitney’s friendships along with her fellow Mormon influencers fractured, she distanced herself by exiting their group chat. Earlier this week, she defined her choice to go away the textual content thread.

“There have been scenes that have been taken out — extra scenes of us as a gaggle — however what set me, most likely within the darkest place was …,” she stated through the Wednesday, September 25, episode of “The Squeeze” podcast. “We have been in Park Metropolis and we had this reality field, and in that second that’s when Demi felt attacked. I may see it and I hated that I had put stuff in that room.”

Whitney incited backlash amongst her buddies after they answered nameless questions from a “reality field,” with a number of girls pointing to her because the supply of rumors inside the group. For example, Whitney advised Jen that Demi thought she was “too Mormon” and knowledgeable Taylor that Demi referred to as her “white trash.” Nonetheless, Whitney insisted there was extra to the story.

“However, after that, when Taylor and I had gone up [to bed], Demi had shared a really private and really weak story of mine that I had no concept she had shared till that night,” she stated. “As a result of that scene the place I’ve bathroom paper on my heel and we’re all at that dinner, I couldn’t compose myself as a result of proper earlier than that Mayci had requested me if that was true. I simply couldn’t imagine that, no matter you telling the opposite girl, that you just had introduced that on a nationwide tv present.”

Whitney remained tight-lipped about what Demi allegedly divulged and commenced crying whereas noting that it was “nonetheless onerous” to debate the subject.

“I feel if Demi knew how darkish that second was [and] me being below that therapy and the way onerous that was and the way weak that was for me, I don’t suppose she would have shared,” she stated. “I additionally know she was offended with me for telling Jen in regards to the ‘too Mormon-y’ and the ‘white trash’ factor. After that, it simply put me in a very darkish place.”

After the reality field incident and obvious offscreen issues, Whitney began “slowly separating” from the MomTok group.

Following the fallout from the present, Whitney teased whether or not she would return for a possible season 2 in Us Weekly’s newest cowl story, coyly hinting, “We’ll see.”

Government producer Jeff Jenkins, in the meantime, advised Us that he would like to see Whitney again on the present: “She’s a type of folks [where] the digicam loves their power, and she or he’s evolving.”

As for her being pregnant, Whitney introduced in April that she is anticipating after beforehand welcoming daughter Sedona in November 2019 and son Liam in December 2021. Her third child with Connor, whom she married in August 2016, is due in October.