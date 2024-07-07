Pregnant Vanessa Morgan Couldn’t Zip Up Dress at Critics Choice Awards 

Vanessa Morgan introduced her unborn child to the 2024 Critics Selection Awards and nobody even knew.

“Was 3 months pregnant right here,” Morgan, 32, wrote through Instagram Tales on Saturday, July 6. “Virtually couldn’t zip this costume up.”

Morgan attended the Critics Selection Awards in January, the place she offered with Wild Playing cards costar Giacomo Gianniotti. The Riverdale alum, for her half, surprised in a crimson, high-low Zuhair Murad costume that featured a tulle prepare. Morgan matched her look with delicate silver jewellery and wore her hair in lengthy waves with blunt-cut bangs.

Almost seven months later, Morgan revealed her being pregnant information.

“So in love with this man, our household of 4 coming this month,” she wrote through Instagram. “Shock! Thanks GOD.”

Lots of Morgan’s Riverdale costars together with Madeleine Petsch, KJ Apa and Camila Mendes shared their finest needs for the actress and boyfriend James Karnik.

“I like you each,” Petsch, 29, wrote through Instagram remark. “The best way he lifts you with one arm.”

Lili Reinhart added, “Candy Angel ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Morgan and Karnik predict a daughter, who’s due later in July. The infant will probably be Morgan’s second baby; she shares 3-year-old son River with ex-husband Michael Kopach.

“Nobody actually talks about [how hard motherhood is],” Morgan completely advised Us Weekly in November 2021. “As moms, we’re actually sacrificing our personal self-care and our life to actually put our kids first. I now have a look at mothers as superwomen as a result of it’s a full-time job.”

She continued, “I’m in a position to be a child once more with him and relive my childhood via his eyes. It’s actually particular.”

Morgan has been courting Karnik, knowledgeable basketball participant, since 2022. Kopach, in the meantime, shares son Vander and daughter Clover with spouse Morgan Eudy.