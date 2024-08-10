Pregnant TikTok Star Sydney Nicole Gifford Vows to Be a Great Boy Mom

Pregnant TikTok star Sydney Nicole Gifford can’t wait to satisfy her child boy in early 2025.

“[I’m looking forward to] all of it,” Gifford, 24, solely advised Us Weekly on the Miss USA 2024 magnificence pageant on Sunday, August 4. “I completely love Legos so I believe I’m going to be an amazing boy mother. I really like Legos and vehicles and all these items. This was made for me.”

Earlier this month, the social media star introduced she was anticipating her first child with fiancé Nathan Sloneker.

Whereas the primary trimester “was the toughest” for her, Gifford stated she was feeling nice when she showcased her child bump on a pink carpet for the primary time.

“In my first trimester once I was nauseous and puking, I used to be positively not feeling beautiful,” she advised Us whereas sporting a Miscreants costume from Revolve contained in the Peacock Theater. “However I’m feeling higher now and I’ve acquired my stomach out so I’m feeling nice. … As soon as you discover one thing that matches proper, it’s actually enjoyable to point out off the bump.”

In an August 4 TikTok video, Gifford stated her morning illness used to final all day lengthy. She skilled hormonal zits and fatigue leaving her “out of breath” in her first trimester.

Gifford additionally stated she briefly struggled to get pleasure from meals with out feeling in poor health. “I simply felt so gross that I didn’t need to eat,” she shared along with her followers. “It was so much.”

One one that has been by Gifford’s aspect by way of thick and skinny is her fiancé. Engaged since Could 2023, the couple participated in a being pregnant photograph shoot collectively earlier than saying their information.

Away from the cameras, Sloneker, 24, has been making life a bit of bit simpler for Gifford.

“He’s been completely superb,” she gushed. “I cherished to cook dinner earlier than being pregnant and being pregnant, I can’t do this. He’s been cooking and cleansing and he’s been superb. I can’t await him to be a dad.”

As Gifford continues to doc her life on social media, she hopes followers shall be each entertained and impressed by her journey to motherhood. She additionally needs to remind her followers to “go after” what they need as a way to stay the life they dream of dwelling.

“I at all times hoped that I might have a job that I really like, fall in love and begin a household,” she stated. “While you’re youthful, it looks as if such a loopy dream however simply go after it, work laborious and pursue what you need.”