Pregnant Malika Haqq’s Dating History: Nick Carter, More Exes

As a member of the Kardashian-Jenner interior circle, Malika Haqq is not any stranger to public relationships.

Haqq romanced Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter and Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro earlier than courting O.T. Genasis on and off from 2017 to 2019.

After the pair break up, Haqq introduced that she was anticipating her first child. Malika’s twin sister, Khadijah Haqq, wrote about how excited she is to observe her different half grow to be a mother.

“Your little miracle is on the best way!!! Already sharing this journey with you has been so superb Sissy and the best occasions are simply forward,” she wrote through Instagram in September 2019. “Malika, you’re going to be such an incredible Mother. You have been constructed for this and I thanks prematurely for OUR child!! I like you two a lot!! #2020Baby”

Malika didn’t initially reveal the id of her youngster’s father, however Us Weekly confirmed Genasis’ paternity that very same month. Since welcoming their son, Ace, in 2020, Malika has stored her love life much more non-public.

Scroll by way of for extra of Malika’s courting historical past: