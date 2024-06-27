Pregnant Lea Michele’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of Baby No. 2

Lea Michele and husband Zandy Reich are getting ready to broaden their household.

Michele, who married Reich in 2019, introduced that she is pregnant with the couple’s second child in March 2024.

“Mommy, Daddy and Ever are overjoyed. 💛,” she wrote alongside pictures of herself wearing white underwear and an identical floor-length scarf to indicate off her rising child bump. The Glee alum and Reich additionally share son Ever, whom they welcomed in August 2020.

Michele revealed the intercourse of the pair’s second baby whereas celebrating Mom’s Day.

“Essentially the most stunning Mom’s Day at the moment, holding my son who made me a mama … and carrying my daughter. 💕💐,” she captioned a Could 2024 Instagram photograph of herself holding a bouquet of flowers in a mostly-open button-down shirt.

Maintain scrolling to see Michele’s finest child bump pictures all through her second being pregnant: