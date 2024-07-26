Pregnant Lea Michele Craves Sweets and Rejects Post-Baby Body Pressure

Lea Michele is anticipating a child lady, and as her second being pregnant progresses, she’s experiencing some new cravings.

Michele, 37, shared is out of the blue “a sweets lady” for the primary time in her life.

“I’ve by no means cared about desserts,” the actress and singer admitted in an unique interview with Us Weekly as a part of her Kids’s TYLENOL marketing campaign. “Throughout dinner I discover myself attending to be like, ‘I get to have desserts and I’m so enthusiastic about it.’”

Michele factors to her 2006 look on Prime Chef for proof that these dessert cravings are new.

“I used to be on Prime Chef a few years in the past, so there’s proof,” she mentioned. “You possibly can even see me say, ‘I hate sweets. I don’t need sweets.’”

Again and March, she and husband Zandy Reich introduced that they had been anticipating their second child. The 2 welcomed their son Ever Leo in 2020.

As Michele’s dessert cravings persist, she says she isn’t frightened about any post-baby physique strain.

“I really feel like we’re so previous that now,” she mentioned. “If we’re not, then we must be. I believe for me, I had a C-section with my first child, and so it was simply actually all about me therapeutic and getting my physique again to feeling good.”

Michele has been open prior to now about affected by polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), which made it tough to conceives. She thought again to her first being pregnant, revealing she frightened extra about how she felt somewhat than how she regarded.

“I keep in mind the primary time I sang publish giving beginning, I shut the door and I locked myself on this room. It was like seven months later, and I keep in mind being so nervous after which simply singing for the primary time and the whole lot felt bizarre and felt totally different,” she recalled. “However that mattered a lot to me…simply getting again to feeling like myself in that sense, somewhat than how I regarded.”

For her second go-round, Michele is ready to share some recommendation with fellow expectant mothers about put together, together with to verify the cupboard is stocked with first-aid merchandise like Kids’s TYLENOL Dye-Free Cherry Liquid. The medication is the No. 1 pediatrician really useful model of ache and fever aid, dedicated to offering mother and father with the merchandise, sources, and training that they should really feel ready forward of welcoming their new child.

“I believe that they may’ve seen me on some type of algorithm, like, ‘who’s this mom in New York Metropolis who’s shopping for the entire kids’s Tylenol?’” she joked about how her partnership with Tylenol happened.

On a extra critical observe, she added, “Changing into a mother has been probably the most unbelievable expertise. I believe even simply after I met my husband eight years in the past, turning into a spouse after which turning into a mum or dad, it’s been probably the most unbelievable journeyof my entire life. I’m simply so, so grateful, and the bond that I’ve with my son is one thing that’s simply probably the most unbelievable expertise.”