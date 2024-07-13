Pregnant Lala Kent’s Background Checks on Men Cost Thousands of Dollars

Lala Kent is investing fairly some huge cash into her relationship life.

The Vanderpump Guidelines star, 33, stated that she’s spending hundreds of {dollars} per suitor on background checks.

“My final expertise with simply being with my final associate has scarred me a lot that it’s made relationship extraordinarily exhausting as a result of I do a background test on everybody I date now,” Kent revealed on the Friday, July 12, episode of the “Why Gained’t You Date Me?” podcast. ” Full worldwide background test.”

Kent was requested precisely how a lot she spends per background test, to which she replied, “A pair thousand bucks. … I’m nonetheless single so not many have handed the background test.”

On Friday’s podcast, Kent shared a number of the pink flags that popped up via her background checks akin to mendacity about homeownership and having too many unpaid parking tickets. Her seek for love comes as she is anticipating her second child. Kent introduced in March that she’s anticipating a lady after going via intrauterine insemination (IUI) earlier this 12 months.

Kent shares 3-year-old daughter Ocean with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett. The previous couple confronted main ups and downs after they went public in 2018. Two years after getting engaged, Us Weekly confirmed in November 2021 that they known as it quits amid infidelity rumors.

The truth star has since mentioned what classes she realized from the breakup.

“I now have, like, this PI man who I simply randomly ship folks to. I’m like, ‘Hey, earlier than I’m going wherever with this individual, I’m going to wish to know his story,’” Kent stated on Amazon Reside in February 2022. “I’ll by no means welcome somebody into my life once more and not using a full background test, and I imply in-depth.”

She continued: “I acquired to see what your credit score is. I have to know your loved ones historical past. I have to know every part you’ve been concerned with. I’m going deep.”

Kent was briefly linked to mannequin Don Lopez after ending her engagement — however their connection fizzled out.

“He’s the primary individual I slept with since my final relationship, so I’ll at all times have a spot in my coronary heart for him,” she defined throughout an episode of SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Reside in November 2022, including she acquired “warnings” about Lopez amid their fling. “Don and I’ve had numerous enjoyable within the bed room, however I posted him for a thirst entice, after which numerous doorways opened to folks saying sure issues, and now I’ve acquired to scratch him off the roster.”