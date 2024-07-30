Pregnant fencer competes at Paris Olympics

PARIS (AP) — Egyptian fencer Nada Hafez has revealed that she fought on the Paris Olympics whereas seven months pregnant.

Hafez posted on Instagram that she was “carrying a bit Olympian one” hours after she had reached the spherical of 16 in ladies’s saber Monday.

The 26-year-old fencer from Cairo upset Elizabeth Tartakovsky of the US, a former NCAA champion, earlier than dropping to Jeon Hayoung of South Korea.

“My child & I had our fair proportion of challenges, be it each bodily & emotional,” Hafez wrote. “The rollercoaster of being pregnant is hard by itself, however having to combat to maintain the stability of life & sports activities was nothing in need of strenuous, nonetheless price it. I’m penning this submit to say that delight fills my being for securing my place within the spherical of 16!”

A former gymnast with a level in drugs, Hafez is a three-time Olympian who gained gold medals within the particular person and workforce saber occasions on the 2019 African Video games. She completed Monday’s competitors formally ranked sixteenth, her finest lead to any of her three Olympic appearances.

___

AP Summer season Olympics: