Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shows Off Chiefs Game Day Outfit

Brittany Mahomes continued her type streak whereas supporting her husband, Patrick Mahomes, because the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs performed the Los Angeles Chargers in a Sunday, September 29, away sport.

The 29-year-old — who’s pregnant along with her and Patrick’s third child — was noticed sporting a crimson short-sleeved T-shirt at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday. Brittany accessorized her look with a black “Mahomes 15” baseball cap and a transparent purse. Her purse featured a red-and-gold “15” patch, additionally in honor of Patrick’s jersey quantity.

“Recreation day girlie,” Brittany captioned an Instagram Story selfie of her outfit whereas sitting in a personal suite.

Brittany introduced her being pregnant in July, writing by way of Instagram on the time, “Spherical three, right here we come.” (She and Patrick, 29, tied the knot in March 2022 and are already mother and father of daughter Sterling, 3, and son Bronze, 22 months.)

Ever because the reveal, Brittany has been dressing her rising child bump in an array of trendy ensembles and taking vogue dangers at Patrick’s video games. For the September 5 season opener at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas Metropolis, Missouri, when the Chiefs confronted off in opposition to the Baltimore Ravens, Brittany stored it informal in a white T-shirt and denim cargo pants with a crimson and white accent stripe, sporting her hair in free waves with small braids.

The next week, when the Chiefs performed the Cincinnati Bengals in a September 15 dwelling sport, Brittany went all out in a black-and-white patterned Chanel minidress and black blazer, paired with a Chanel pearl necklace, black loafers with white socks and sun shades. She accomplished the look with a messy updo.

Brittany subsequently traveled to Atlanta for the Chiefs’ first away sport of the season as they took on the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 22. She appeared to attract inspiration from pal Taylor Swift for her outfit, sporting an outsized Chiefs T-shirt with crimson cowboy boots. One week earlier, Swift, 34, made headlines for her related apparel — a classic Chiefs jersey and black over-the-knee Giuseppe Zanotti boots — on the September 15 sport. (Swift was not in attendance on the Chiefs vs. Falcons sport, marking the primary time she has missed a sport because the common season kicked off earlier this month.)

Us Weekly reported in June that Brittany employed Venetia Kidd, a longtime member of Swift’s styling staff. Kidd has labored with Swift’s stylist, Joseph Cassell Falconer, for six years and just lately collaborated on a number of of the pop star’s Eras Tour costumes, her Tortured Poets Division album covers and her crimson carpet seems for the 2023 Eras Tour film premiere and the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

Brittany started working with Kidd throughout her Sports activities Illustrated Swimsuit media tour in early 2024, in response to a number of social media posts. Within the months that adopted, Kidd styled Brittany for the Time 100 Gala in April and the Sports activities Illustrated Swimsuit Situation launch get together in Could.