Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Marvels Over Son Bronze’s Custom Golf Set

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes are already passing the NFL star’s ardour for golf onto their 20-month-old son, Bronze.

Taking to Instagram Tales on Saturday, September 21, Brittany, 29, revealed that her son now has his personal set of golf equipment.

“He’s official now 😎,” Brittany captioned her publish, displaying off a white TaylorMade bag emblazoned with “Bronze Mahomes” on the outer pocket. A customized membership from the athletic model was additionally monogrammed with the toddler’s moniker.

Patrick, 29, and Brittany, who’s pregnant with child No. 3, moreover share daughter Sterling, 3, who can also be following of their footsteps on the golf green. For Christmas in December 2022, the couple offered her together with her personal toy golf cart.

“New golfer on the town! Needed to be like Dada ❤️,” Brittany gushed through Instagram on the time.

The Kansas Metropolis Chiefs quarterback additionally simply acquired a brand new golf-themed current for his latest birthday on September 17. His teammate Travis Kelce purchased him an costly Louis Vuitton bag to hold his golf equipment.

“Travis acquired me a Louis Vuitton golf bag in order that one goes to be candy,” Patrick revealed on Audacy’s “The Drive” podcast earlier this week. “I don’t know the way a lot I can use that on the golf course however will probably be good to have.”

Patrick can also be identified for handing out golf equipment to his teammates.

“I acquired [the entire offensive line] some golf golf equipment, some designer baggage to tackle the highway and another little issues right here and there that they may have,” he stated on “The Drive” in December 2022. “I attempted to get everybody just a little one thing. All of the o-line’s telling me they wanna golf, so I acquired all of them customized fitted golf golf equipment, so hopefully they’ll choose up their sport and so they’ll be capable of exit and play a couple of rounds with me.”

The following 12 months, Patrick upped the ante and offered his teammates with their very own golf carts.

“I used to be making an attempt to get out of the parking zone and everyone’s simply flying round [in the carts],” Kelce, 34, recalled of the present throughout a December 2023 episode of his “New Heights” podcast. “These issues are road authorized, in order that they’re going about 35 miles per hour.”

Patrick and Kelce have been tight ever for the reason that quarterback joined the Chiefs in 2017. They’ve received three Tremendous Bowls collectively. As the 2 athletes bonded on the soccer area, their companions turned pleasant within the stands.

After Kelce began relationship Taylor Swift in 2023, the pop star turned buddies with Brittany.

“They’ve a extremely real friendship and love hanging out on the video games collectively and cheering on their males,” a supply completely instructed Us Weekly in January 2024. “Brittany loves that Taylor is relationship Travis, and he or she’s so supportive of their relationship. They’ve a really related humorousness and are at all times cracking jokes and laughing.”