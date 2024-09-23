Predictions for Chiefs’ Week 3 matchup vs. Falcons

This sport would be the Chiefs’ first likelihood to face a workforce that, merely put, is not so good as them.

The Falcons didn’t appear like a lot of a risk final week in opposition to the Philadelphia Eagles, regardless of strolling away with a victory. If not for one well-executed drive within the closing two minutes, the Falcons would have began the season 0-2. Kirk Cousins regarded good, however not nice, and Kansas Metropolis’s protection should not have any drawback stopping him.

Turnovers are nonetheless a significant drawback for the Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes has dedicated some egregious turnovers within the season’s first two video games, which is uncharacteristic for the two-time MVP.

Although I feel they’ll clear issues up this week, Kansas Metropolis must depend on rookie working again Carson Steele after they run the ball within the absence of an Isiah Pacheco, who was positioned on injured reserve after the Chiefs’ Week 2 win over the Bengals.

This sport will give Steele an opportunity to show himself, and I consider he’ll make an outsized affect in opposition to a run protection that ranks twenty seventh within the league.

Closing rating: Chiefs 38, Falcons 17.