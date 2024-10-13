Predicting No. 14 BYU Football vs Arizona

BYU soccer is again. The Cougars are 5-0, ranked no. 14 nationally, internet hosting Large Midday Kickoff for the primary time ever, and firmly within the convention title race. Right this moment, we’re predicting BYU vs Arizona.
Arizona is determined for a win after a disappointing loss to Texas Tech final week. A loss to BYU would put Arizona at 3-3 on the season and 1-2 in convention play. The Wildcats are a really harmful crew. They have already got a ranked street win this season and so they have one of many high two or three extensive receivers within the nation: Tetairoa McMillan. Anticipate Arizona to be motivated in entrance of a sellout crowd in a recreation featured by Large Midday Kickoff.
BYU, then again, has thrived within the underdog function this season. BYU is 5-0 in opposition to the unfold and has been the underdog in each recreation in opposition to P4 competitors this season. This recreation in opposition to Arizona is the primary time BYU might be favored in opposition to a P4 crew this season.
BYU has to take care of expectations and outdoors noise for the primary time this season. The Cougars, initially picked to win 4-5 video games by Vegas, have been picked to complete thirteenth within the convention this season.
If LJ Martin is really wholesome once more, anticipate BYU to get him the soccer early. A constant speeding assault would open up all the things for the BYU offense and take it to new heights.
Jake Retzlaff has carried the offense this season. He might want to hit on a pair huge performs whereas caring for the soccer.
On protection, BYU might be tasked with stopping a talented Arizona offense. The Cougars have pressured a turnover in each recreation this season. Anticipate a turnover or two that provides the BYU offense a brief subject.
Arizona is able to pulling off the upset, however BYU is favored for a motive: they’re the higher soccer crew. If BYU takes care of the soccer, finishes redzone drives with touchdowns, and creates a turnover or two, the Cougars have a very good probability to win this recreation. And we expect they’ll.
Prediction: Arizona 23 | BYU 31