‘Power Rangers’ Star Hector David Jr. Wanted in Connection With Assault

Police in Idaho have issued an arrest warrant for Hector David Jr., an actor who starred because the Inexperienced Ranger in a number of Energy Rangers sequence, in reference to the assault of an aged man.

KTVB 7 reported Wednesday that David, also referred to as Hector David Rivera, is accused of shoving an aged man to the bottom after an argument in a car parking zone in Nampa, Idaho. A video posted by the Nampa Police Division’s Fb web page exhibits the incident and allegedly exhibits the 35-year-old pushing a person in his 60s to the bottom earlier than driving off. The aged man was not injured.

David performed the Inexperienced Samurai Ranger from 2011 to 2015 in numerous Energy Rangers media, together with the tv exhibits Energy Rangers Samurai, Energy Rangers Megaforce and the TV film Energy Rangers Tremendous Megaforce: The Legendary Battle.

KTVB 7 reviews that for the reason that incident, David has deleted all of his social media.

David is in Idaho as he was set to seem at Magic Valley Comedian-Con in Twin Falls this weekend. The conference’s web site has since eliminated the actor’s identify from its web site.