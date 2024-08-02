Potential Tropical Cyclone 4.Florida watches, warnings

In a rush? Here is every part you could know — in lower than a minute — about what’s taking place within the tropics.

The Nationwide Hurricane Middle has issued its first advisory on Potential Tropical Cyclone 4.

Tropical storm watches and warnings have been issued for parts of Florida forward of a attainable landfall as Tropical Storm Debby alongside Florida’s West Coast over the weekend.

What was initially often called Make investments 97L at present is positioned over jap Cuba, about 420 miles southeast of Key West, in accordance with the 11 a.m. advisory.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Thursday declared a state of emergency for 54 of Florida’s 67 counties forward of the storm.

