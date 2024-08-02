Potential Tropical Cyclone 4 expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Debby

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Potential Tropical Cyclone 4 is transferring over jap Cuba Friday and is anticipated to strengthen right into a tropical despair, then Tropical Storm Debby, and convey heavy rain and flooding to South Florida over the weekend.

The Nationwide Hurricane Heart mentioned a tropical storm warning is in impact for elements of Southwest Florida from East Cape Sable — on the tip of the Florida Peninsula — north to Bonita Seashore.

As well as, a tropical storm watch is in impact for elements of the Florida Keys and coastal Southwest Florida. Palm Seashore County and the Treasure Coast will not be beneath any watches or warnings proper now.

The NHC mentioned this wave is anticipated to develop right into a tropical despair on Saturday because it strikes throughout the Straits of Florida, adopted by intensification into Tropical Storm Debby by Saturday night time.

The wave has a 70% likelihood to develop over the subsequent two days and an 90% likelihood over the subsequent seven.

It is anticipated to maneuver close to or over Cuba all through the day Friday, after which emerge over the Straits of Florida tonight or Saturday, then transfer close to or over the west coast of Florida Saturday night time via Sunday night time.

“Clouds are effervescent up, indicating thunderstorm exercise,” WPTV First Alert Climate meteorologist Jennifer Correa mentioned. “However it’s nonetheless not confined, tight sufficient that there is a heart.”

Correa added that environmental situations are anticipated to be conducive to extra growth, and a tropical despair is more likely to type this weekend over the Straits of Florida or jap Gulf of Mexico close to the Florida Peninsula.

Components of Palm Seashore County are beneath a “slight” threat of extreme rainfall, the second lowest tier, whereas the remainder of our viewing space is beneath a “marginal” threat, the bottom tier.

“We’re beneath a threat of extreme rainfall. Principally calling for scattered flash flooding,” Correa mentioned. “Greater than probably, the farther south you might be, the heavier or the extra amassed rainfall you will get.”

Correa mentioned elements of our space may choose up two to 5 inches of rainfall over the approaching days.

Correa mentioned the rain and storms will begin to ramp up late within the morning on Saturday and proceed into Sunday, earlier than ultimately weakening a bit on Monday.

“These scattered showers and thunderstorms are gonna are available nearly in feeder bands,” Correa mentioned.

