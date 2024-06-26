Post Malone’s F-1 Trillion Tour Dates Announced

Submit Malone, who will launch his debut nation album F-1 Trillion on Aug. 16, is ready to take his nation present on the street this fall.

“I like y’all so very a lot and I’m so excited to get out and play new music for you,” the musician stated in an announcement.

The “I Had Some Assist” singer revealed a slate of tour dates, beginning Sept. 8 with a present in Salt Lake Metropolis, Utah, with the 21 exhibits visiting stadiums, festivals and amphitheaters across the U.S., and working via October, ending with an Oct. 19 present at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

An Instagram submit for the tour payments the Reside Nation-supported trek as “A Assortment of Nation Songs.” The trek may even embody stops in Atlanta, Boston and Charleston, South Carolina.

Ending the tour in Nashville feels applicable, given Posty’s present smash collaboration with nation singer-songwriter Morgan Wallen on “I Had Some Assist,” which stayed atop the Billboard Sizzling 100 for 5 weeks, in addition to his latest pairing with Blake Shelton on “Pour Me a Drink.” Submit Malone has steadily made inroads into Nashville and the nation style, most lately making his Bluebird Cafe debut and performing an acoustic set within the spherical with Lainey Wilson and songwriter Ashley Gorley, in addition to singer-songwriter Ernest.

Tickets for the tour will likely be accessible starting June 26 by way of Citi Presale, with common onsale beginning July 1 at 10 a.m. native time at livenation.com.

See the complete slate of dates beneath: