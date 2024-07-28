Post Malone’s Country Album to Feature Dolly Parton Collab

Put up Malone isn’t going into the nation world half-cocked – and the lineup of legends on an alleged leaked promo of his new album proves it.

A preorder itemizing for the rapper-turned-twanger’s upcoming album F-1 Trillion by chance confirmed a promo sticker saying Malone’s collaborators, together with Dolly Parton, Lainey Wilson and Tim McGraw.

Along with already shared collaborations with Blake Shelton and Morgan Wallen, the picture guarantees team-ups with Jelly Roll, Luke Combs, Sierra Ferrell and Billy Strings. Wallen co-conspirators Ernest and Hardy can even seem on the album.

Malone has confirmed himself to be a style chameleon and the reply to “What’s subsequent for Put up Malone?” is commonly “No matter he appears like enjoying.” The one-time rapper behind hits like “White Iverson” and “Rockstar” has proven his vary in his selection of covers, enjoying songs by Dwight Yoakam, Brad Paisley and Sturgill Simpson.

Malone doesn’t have to fret concerning the nation airwaves accepting him. He’s already landed a rustic No. 1 after teaming up with Hardy for a canopy of Joe Diffie’s “Pickup Man.” Extra not too long ago, his duet with Wallen off F-1 Trillion, “I Had Some Assist,” spent six weeks atop the Billboard Sizzling 100.

Malone himself appears extremely enthusiastic about his new music. Late final yr, whereas streaming on Twitch, the Texas native shared that he couldn’t get his personal songs out of his head.

“I maintain singing a track that we made whereas I used to be in Nashville, and it’s so f—kin’ sick, but it surely’s not out,” he stated. “We made such sick music down in Nashville. It was a lot, a lot enjoyable.”

Malone, 29, has labored extensively with Wallen, even because the latter has confronted authorized troubles and pictures to his fame. Wallen was caught on digicam utilizing a racial slur in 2021 and was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct earlier this yr after allegedly throwing a chair off the roof of a Nashville bar.

Wallen has since apologized for his use of the slur saying “there’s no excuse” for his conduct.

“I by no means will make an excuse,” Wallen advised Billboard final yr. “In my coronary heart, I used to be by no means that man that folks have been portraying me to be, so there was a bit little bit of like, ‘Rattling, I’m type of truly mad about this a bit bit as a result of I do know I shouldn’t have stated this, however I’m actually not that man.’”

Wallen is anticipated to seem in court docket August 15 to deal with his present costs.