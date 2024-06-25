Post Malone to Play Hersheypark Stadium in September 2024

GRAMMY-Award nominated world famous person Publish Malone at the moment introduced the “F-1 Trillion Tour,” a momentous 21-show outing with stadium, competition and ampitheatre performances across the U.S., will embody a go to to Hersheypark Stadium on Friday, September 20, 2024, at 8 p.m.

Tickets can be found on-line at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com .

The tour, produced by Dwell Nation, follows his extremely profitable “If Y’all Weren’t Right here, I’d Be Crying” trek throughout the U.S. and Canada final 12 months. Malone just lately introduced that his debut nation album, “F-1 Trillion,” will probably be launched on August 16. His first single off the upcoming album and mega-smash “I Had Some Assist” with Morgan Wallen is continuous to dominate charts, touchdown at No. 1 on the Billboard Sizzling 100 and tallying “the best weekly gross sales and streams since 2020.” The music remained at No. 1 for 5 consecutive weeks, rising as “the longest-running primary music of 2024.”