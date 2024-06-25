Post Malone Hits The Road For F-1 Trillion Tour

Tickets Out there Beginning Wednesday, June 26 with Citi Presale

Common Onsale Begins Monday, July 1 at 10am Native at LiveNation.com

June 25, 2024 – At the moment, 9x diamond-certified GRAMMY® Award-nominated international famous person Publish Malone declares his F-1 Trillion Tour, a momentous 21 present outing with stadium, pageant, and amphitheater performances across the U.S.

Final week, Publish launched “Pour Me A Drink” that includes Blake Shelton, whereas additionally asserting that his debut nation album F-1 Trillion will probably be out on August sixteenth. His first single off the upcoming album and mega-smash “I Had Some Assist” with Morgan Wallen is continuous to dominate the charts. Upon launch, it crash landed at #1 on the Billboard Scorching 100, tallying “the very best weekly gross sales and streams since 2020” and remained at #1 for 5 consecutive weeks, rising as “the longest working primary track of 2024.”

This tour follows ‘If Y’all Weren’t Right here, I’d Be Crying’ run final 12 months, his extremely profitable trek throughout the US and Canada. Produced by Reside Nation, the 2024 outing kicks off on September 8 at Salt Lake Metropolis’s Utah First Credit score Union Amphitheatre, making stops at Fenway Park, Hersheypark Stadium, Credit score One Stadium and extra earlier than wrapping up in Nashville at Nissan Stadium on October 19.

Publish shares, “I really like y’all so very a lot and I’m so excited to get out and play new music for you.”

TICKETS: Tickets will probably be obtainable beginning with a Citi presale (particulars beneath) starting Wednesday, June 26 at 10am native time. Further presales will run all through the week forward of the overall onsale starting Monday, July 1 at 10am native time on livenation.com

PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Publish Malone tour. Citi cardmembers may have entry to presale tickets starting Wednesday, June 26 at 10am native time till Sunday, June 30 at 11:59pm native time by way of the Citi Leisure program. For full presale particulars go to www.citientertainment.com.

VIP: The tour may also provide quite a lot of totally different VIP packages and experiences for followers to take their live performance expertise to the following stage. Packages differ however embrace premium tickets, pre-show VIP Lounge, unique VIP present merchandise & extra. VIP bundle contents differ based mostly on the provide chosen. For extra info, go to vipnation.com.

2024 TOUR DATES:

Solar Sep 8 – Salt Lake Metropolis, UT – Utah First Credit score Union Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 12 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Middle

Sat Sep 14 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit score Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Mon Sep 16 – Bangor, ME – Maine Financial savings Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 18 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Fri Sep 20 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Sat Sep 21 – Hartford, CT – The XFINITY Theatre

Mon Sep 23 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC

Wed Sep 25 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Sat Sep 28* – New York, NY – International Citizen Pageant

Solar Sep 29 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Seashore Theatre

Tue Oct 1 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Middle

Fri Oct 4 – Virginia Seashore, VA – Veterans United Residence Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Seashore

Sat Oct 5 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit score Union Music Park

Mon Oct 7 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Wed Oct 9 – Charleston, SC – Credit score One Stadium

Fri Oct 11 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Solar Oct 13 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Tue Oct 15 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Thu Oct 17 – Orange Seashore, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater

Sat Oct 19 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

*Pageant Efficiency

About Publish Malone

A 9x diamond-certified GRAMMY® Award-nominated phenomenon, Dallas, TX artist Publish Malone commonly rewrites historical past, blurs boundaries, and incites internet-breaking dialog with each transfer. Rising in 2015 with a genre-less brew that impressed a motion, he delivered the diamond-selling “Congratulations” [feat. Quavo], achieved back-to-back #1 debuts on the Billboard Prime 200, obtained numerous multi-Platinum certifications all over the world, and smashed one file after one other along with his Scorching 100-topping hits. In 2022, he pushed boundaries once more along with his fourth full-length providing, Twelve Carat Toothache, which marked his fourth consecutive Prime 5 bow on the Prime 200. It additionally paved the best way for his greatest headliner up to now, The Twelve Carat Toothache Tour, taking on arenas for a number of dates in main cities all year long. He even scored “the highest-certified single in RIAA historical past” with the 17x-platinum “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)” [feat. Swae Lee], netting the largest single of his era. In 2023, he garnered a GRAMMY® Award nod within the class of “Greatest Pop Duo/Group Efficiency” for “I Like You (A Happier Track)” [with Doja Cat], marking his tenth profession nomination in six years.

Three years prior, his 2019 third full-length, Hollywood’s Bleeding [Republic Records], represented an viewers and important excessive watermark. Not solely did it arrive at platinum standing and finally go triple platinum, however it additionally reigned at #1 on the Billboard Prime 200 for 4 weeks and returned to the chart for a fifth week, making for the longest run atop the chart of 2019 and the primary launch to take action in over a 12 months. The quadruple-platinum lead single “Circles” seized #1 on the Billboard Scorching 100 for 3 weeks. It notably occupied a spot on the chart for a file 39 weeks in complete. Talking of constructing historical past, he carried out a massively standard Nirvana tribute live performance on YouTube, elevating over $10,000,000 for the World Well being Group within the struggle in opposition to COVID-19. Hollywood’s Bleeding adopted the immense success of the triple-Platinum beerbongs & bentleys, which additionally landed at #1 a 12 months prior. Within the wake of beerbongs & bentleys, Publish crushed a file in place for 54 years. He charted 9 songs within the Prime 20 of the Scorching 100, notching “probably the most songs within the Prime 20 of the Scorching 100 ever.” Furthermore, he additionally trounced the file for many simultaneous Prime 40 Scorching 100 hits with 14.

As of 2023, his catalog includes the GRAMMY® Award-nominated “rockstar” [feat. 21 Savage” (Diamond), “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)” [feat. Swae Lee] (2x Diamond), “I Fall Aside” (Diamond), “Psycho” [feat. Ty Dolla $ign] (Diamond), “White Iverson” (Diamond), “Higher Now” (Diamond), and extra. To not point out, he bought out quite a few area excursions and hosted and curated his personal mega-popular Posty Fest in 2018 and 2019. It began along with his quintuple-platinum influential 2016 debut, Stoney. With data beneath his belt that may possible by no means be surpassed and a era of artists and audiences worldwide beneath his spell, Publish Malone merely doesn’t cease.

About Reside Nation Leisure

Reside Nation Leisure (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s main dwell leisure firm comprised of worldwide market leaders: Ticketmaster, Reside Nation Concert events, and Reside Nation Sponsorship. For added info, go to www.livenationentertainment.com.

