LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Rap icon and tattoo fanatic Submit Malone introduced that he might be hitting the street this 12 months for a tour this fall, hitting stadiums, amphitheaters, and festivals throughout the U.S.

Malone’s F-1 Trillion tour kicks off on the Utah First Credit score Union Amphitheatre in Salt Lake Metropolis on September eighth, with performances scheduled by September and October earlier than wrapping at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on October nineteenth.

Alongside the way in which, Malone will carry out at notable venues comparable to Fenway Park, Hersheypark Stadium, and New York’s Central Park as a part of the International Citizen Competition on Sept. 28.

This tour follows his 2022 tour, ‘If Y’all Weren’t Right here, I’d Be Crying’ and can assist his debut nation album F-1 Trillion, which is due on streaming platforms and in shops on August sixteenth.

“I like y’all so very a lot and I’m so excited to get out and play new music for you,” Malone stated of the tour.

Tickets might be accessible beginning with a Citi presale (particulars under) starting Wednesday, June 26. Further presales will run all through the week earlier than a common onsale starting Monday, July 1.

2024 TOUR DATES:

Solar Sep 8 – Salt Lake Metropolis, UT – Utah First Credit score Union Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 12 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Heart

Sat Sep 14 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit score Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Mon Sep 16 – Bangor, ME – Maine Financial savings Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 18 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Fri Sep 20 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Sat Sep 21 – Hartford, CT – The XFINITY Theatre

Mon Sep 23 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC

Wed Sep 25 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Sat Sep 28* – New York, NY – International Citizen Competition

Solar Sep 29 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Seaside Theatre

Tue Oct 1 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Heart

Fri Oct 4 – Virginia Seaside, VA – Veterans United House Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Seaside

Sat Oct 5 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit score Union Music Park