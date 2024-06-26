Post Malone announces fall tour to support his first country album

(Grey Information) – Put up Malone introduced a fall tour Tuesday in assist of his first nation album, “F-1 Trillion,” which is about to launch Aug. 16.
The tour kicks off Sept. 8 on the Utah First Credit score Union Amphitheatre in Salt Lake Metropolis and ends Oct. 19 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
Tickets go on sale July 1 at 10 a.m. native time. For presale data, go to Put up Malone’s web site.
Right here is the complete checklist of tour dates:
Sept. 8 – Salt Lake Metropolis, UT @ Utah First Credit score Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 12 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Heart
Sept. 14 – Syracuse, NY @ Empower Federal Credit score Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Sept. 16 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Financial savings Amphitheatre
Sept. 18 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
Sept. 20 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
Sept. 21 – Hartford, CT @ The XFINITY Theatre
Sept. 23 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC
Sept. 25 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Sept. 28* – New York, NY @ International Citizen Competition
Sept. 29 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Seaside Theatre
Oct. 1 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Heart
Oct. 4 – Virginia Seaside, VA @ Veterans United Dwelling Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Seaside
Oct. 5 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit score Union Music Park
Oct. 7 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
Oct. 9 – Charleston, SC @ Credit score One Stadium
Oct. 11 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
Oct. 13 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
Oct. 15 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Oct. 17 – Orange Seaside, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater
Oct. 19 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
