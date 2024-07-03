Portugal vs Slovenia: Player ratings

So far as goalless attracts are involved, Portugal’s last-16 knockout showdown with Slovenia was an exhilarating present for the impartial. For Portuguese followers, it was a night that descended into dread and terror as Slovenia got here dangerously near upstaging the Seleção.

Finally Portugal have been the higher aspect, however little question some luck was required ultimately as a penalty shootout determinded the ultimate scene. We sift by way of the carnage and subject scores for the 13 gamers given vital roles to play by Roberto Martínez.

Starters:

Diogo Costa – 10 (PortuGOAL Man of the Match)

For so long as he performs, Diogo Costa will in all probability by no means have a greater quarter-hour in objective than he did tonight. The Porto no.1 stood as much as Benjamin Sesko in the direction of the top of additional time to save lots of his nation – and colleague Pepe – earlier than rising the hero from the penalties. The primary goalkeeper within the historical past of the European Championships to save lots of three spot kicks in a shootout. 10 feels too low a rating.

João Cancelo – 8

Cancelo was comparatively quiet in a primary half which noticed him once more drifting into central areas whereas supplying the occasional cross. After the break he was Portugal’s greatest menace by far, holding a extra easy huge function and creating enormous issues for Slovenia, notably with a superb run which led to an opportunity for Bernardo Silva. As soon as once more there have been one or two defensive issues, in addition to a lax contact which nearly let Slovenia in throughout further time, however Cancelo was spectacular on the ball. His function towards France will likely be an intriguing topic to ponder.

Pepe – 7

Portugal’s rock on the again made a usually assertive begin, however little question the oldest participant to ever play on the Euros began to tire because the encounter dragged on into the night time. There have been a few shaky moments earlier than he started to look susceptible in massive areas towards Sesko. Then after all got here his late error, from which he will likely be ceaselessly grateful to Diogo Costa for his rescue.

Rúben Dias – 7.5

Positionally glorious as ordinary, Dias did a tremendous job of serving to handle Slovenia’s ahead line, which maybe didn’t get as a lot help as anticipated from midfield runners. At all times there to make the required interceptions, clearances and blocks when referred to as upon.

Nuno Mendes – 8.5

Mendes is getting higher because the match progresses, which is consistent with his ongoing return to full health having missed most of final season. The previous Sporting left-back noticed plenty of the ball early on and confirmed nice dynamism to his play all through. At all times accessible in build-up, Mendes obtained up and down the left all night time and coated inside when wanted.

João Palhinha – 7.5

A obvious constructive from the night was João Palhinha avoiding a yellow card which might have dominated him out of the France recreation. Palhinha went about his duties with added warning, but it surely made him no much less efficient in making interceptions and snuffing out hazard. Not overworked by Slovenia, who not often seemed to construct in midfield, however all the time there when wanted. 9 tackles made – greater than twice any of his teammates.

Vitinha – 7.5

The choice by Martínez to substitute Vitinha on 64 minutes is a speaking level. From the primary second, the PSG man confirmed nice composure in resisting strain, as Slovenia tried and didn’t hurry him on the ball. Maybe not his most inventive show, however the re-shaping of the midfield following his elimination didn’t appear to work and Portugal misplaced an excessive amount of management after he left the sector.

Bruno Fernandes – 6

Apart from one or two shiny moments in crossing and making harmful runs into the field, Fernandes was quiet first half and his affect lessened additional after the break. Charged with dropping deep after Vitinha’s substitution, the Man Utd captain appeared to get misplaced in proceedings, though he ended on a constructive with a cooly-dispatched penalty within the shootout.

Bernardo Silva – 6.5

It felt a type of matches for Bernardo during which he does little unsuitable by way of ball retention and shows no scarcity of effort, however finally struggles to have an effect on the sport sufficient past one or two moments. Each he and Vitinha barely gave possession away all night time, however when it got here to opening up the Slovenian defence, there was an absence of incision. Whether or not that was the fault of the inventive gamers or the motion round of them is for Martínez to discover. Despatched Portugal by way of with the profitable penalty.

Rafael Leão – 7

Rafael Leão clearly anxious the Slovenia defence within the first half, when his tempo, motion and dribbling brought about panic and disorganised their backline. As soon as once more he pale considerably second half, however Leão was clearly annoyed at being changed given a few of his higher moments. But Martínez could level to the AC Milan ahead not having a single try on objective throughout his 75 minutes on the pitch.

Cristiano Ronaldo – 5.5

It will have been a travesty for this to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s final match outing. For a lot of the night, it was powerful to observe the captain’s emotional journey by way of two hours during which he knew what he needed however the finer particulars evaded him.

Ronaldo’s field motion was clever and sharp – as was his want – however as every alternative slipped agonisingly out of his grasp, Ronaldo seemed a person in turmoil, solely seemingly in management when taking possession of any free-kick which provided a sight of objective. His missed penalty and subsequent tears would have been a merciless technique to finish his superb European Championships story. Main questions over whether or not Martínez possesses the bravery to switch him, however Ronaldo put all of it apart to take an exemplary opening penalty to set the tone for Portugal within the shootout.

Substittues:

Diogo Jota – 8

Jota’s introduction made loads of sense from a personnel standpoint, however deploying him within the no10 function and dropping Bruno Fernandes again felt a wierd selection by Martínez. Portugal didn’t profit a lot from the change of their total play, however Jota impacted the sport massively when he grew to become concerned. Not solely did he create a clearcut probability for Ronaldo, who was unable to beat Jan Oblak, Jota’s bold penetrative run earned Portugal their extra-time penalty.

Francisco Conceição – 6

Loads of vitality and endeavour as ordinary from Francisco Conceição, however having changed Rafael Leão there was no upturn in productiveness. Conceição had spells on each flanks however was by no means in a position to open up the more and more cussed Slovenia defence, who by that point have been insistent on settling issues from 12 yards.

Rúben Neves (117’) – not rated

Nélson Semedo (117’) – not rated

By @SeanGillen9