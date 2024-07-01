Portugal vs. Slovenia highlights: Portugal advances on penalties after 0-0 draw

Cristiano Ronaldo had a troublesome day, lacking a variety of shot makes an attempt, together with a penalty kick that was saved by Slovenia’s Jan Oblak in further time. Ronaldo was emotional after the save, however received redemption in Portugal’s first strive of the penalty shootout, setting the tone for a fast 3-0 victory to advance to the quarterfinals with assist from goalkeeper Diogo Costa.
