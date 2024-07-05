Portugal vs. France not just Ronaldo vs. Mbappé – Silva

HAMBURG, Germany — Portugal’s Euro 2024 quarterfinal towards France isn’t just about Cristiano Ronaldo versus Kylian Mbappé, in accordance with Bernardo Silva.

The match at Volksparkstadion on Friday will see Ronaldo and Mbappé go head-to-head as captains of their respective nationwide groups.

It has been billed as a “passing of the baton” from Ronaldo to Mbappé in what may very well be the 39-year-old’s final look on the European Championship.

Silva has performed with each gamers however insists the sport means extra than simply a person battle.

“It is not about Kylian and Cris, it is about Portugal and France,” Silva instructed a information convention on Thursday.

“They’re at completely different phases of their careers. Cristiano is likely one of the finest gamers that there has ever been and Kylian remains to be to start with or center of his profession. An important factor is just not about them, it is about Portugal and France.”

Kylian Mbappé and Cristiano Ronaldo would be the focal point when France face off with Portugal. OZAN KOSEINA FASSBENDER/AFP through Getty Pictures

Silva was as soon as a teammate of Mbappé at Monaco, however stated their friendship might be suspended for a day.

“He is an excellent participant,” stated the Manchester Metropolis midfielder.

“I can solely want him the most effective for his profession, however not tomorrow. That is a tremendous probability to be one step nearer to our final objective which is to win the trophy. I do not suppose there’s a favorite. They’re two nationwide groups with superb gamers. We must be at a really excessive degree to beat France.”

Portugal have confronted criticism following their round-of-16 tie with Slovenia, after they wanted penalties to e book their place within the quarterfinals after a 0-0 draw.

Whereas his reluctance to substitute Ronaldo has been questioned, Portugal coach Roberto Martínez insists each choice he makes is for the great of the workforce.

“Criticism is a part of the job,” he stated.

“I’ve info, and the workers and I put together every separate sport. Criticism exhibits how passionate individuals are in regards to the nationwide workforce and we settle for that.

“I see the gamers every single day and make selections. I am not centered on myself. My job is to get the gamers performing as finest as they will and that is what I will do.”