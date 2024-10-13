Portugal 3-1 Poland (Oct 12, 2024) Game Analysis

First-half targets from Bernardo Silva and Cristiano Ronaldo helped group leaders Portugal to a snug 3-1 victory away to Poland within the Nations League on Saturday as they continued their good begin to the competitors with three wins.

Silva put Portugal in entrance after 26 minutes, netting from Bruno Fernandes’ headed help, earlier than captain Ronaldo bought his 133rd worldwide aim when he doubled the lead 11 minutes later with a first-time shot after Rafael Leão hit the publish.

Piotr Zielinski pulled a aim again for Poland within the 78th with a strong strike into the roof of the web earlier than dwelling defender Jan Bednarek netted an personal aim within the dying minutes.

Portugal proceed to set the tempo in League A Group One with 9 factors, three factors away from Croatia who got here from behind to beat guests Scotland 2-1 earlier on Saturday.

Poland, who beat Scotland 3-2 on the highway of their opener earlier than dropping 1-0 in Croatia, are third with three factors whereas the Scots have none thus far.

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored in 5 straight matches for membership and nation. Rafal Oleksiewicz/Getty Pictures

The Poles began on the entrance foot and main striker Robert Lewandowski got here near netting an early opener when he was inches from getting his head to a cross as Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa beat him to the ball.

Portugal, nonetheless, had been fast to develop into the match and Poland keeper Lukasz Skorupski was put to work early when he blocked Diogo Dalot’s effort from shut vary.

Ronaldo then hit the underside of the bar as Portugal continued to benefit from the bulk of possession and their possibilities stored coming.

Fernandes put Skorupski to the take a look at once more with a curled shot from simply exterior the field within the 14th minute and the keeper needed to stretch to tip the ball away.

Poland’s weak again line finally capitulated when Silva struck earlier than Ronaldo made it 2-0 with a relaxed end.

Leão had recovered the ball close to the midway line and slalomed previous 4 defenders earlier than hanging the publish from contained in the field leaving Ronaldo to fit dwelling the rebound.

The 39-year-old Al Nassr ahead, who helped Portugal to 2-1 wins towards Scotland and Croatia with a aim in every match, scored his eleventh of the season for membership and nation.

He might have added a 3rd after the restart however hesitated to complete from inside the realm and as a substitute discovered Fernandes, who despatched the ball flying over the bar.

Poland bought a glimmer of hope when Lewandowski had an opportunity a minute later as he climbed highest within the field to attach with a cross however despatched his header narrowly extensive of the left publish.

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez continued to handle Ronaldo’s enjoying time, with Diogo Jota changing him within the 63rd minute.

After enjoying virtually each minute of each sport at this yr’s Euros, Ronaldo was changed by Jota late within the sport with Croatia and solely began within the second half towards Scotland.

Zielinski’s strike injected some life into the hosts however Poland lacked clear possibilities to equalise earlier than Bednarek’s personal aim confirmed the top of their two-year unbeaten dwelling run.