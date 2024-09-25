Popular celebrities who quit smoking weed

Creator

William Mason

Printed

April 8, 2022

Phrase rely

529

In the case of celebrities which have stopped smoking weed, you don’t at all times hear the media speak about them. It’s way more attention-grabbing to listen to about these which are smoking, reasonably than people who give up, proper? Effectively that’s what most media shops appear to consider, which is why the next break down is all about celebrities that determined to throw within the towel on smoking weed. That’s proper, they’ve all however given up on it, together with some that you could be not know smoked and now not smoke right now.

Child Cudi

In a shock flip, Child Cudi, the famed rapper determined it was time to give up smoking and ingesting. The very long time person, stated that the mixture was main him to change into increasingly more depressed on the street, so he determined to drop all of it and simply go ahead with a brand new path.

Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg is without doubt one of the most well-known of people who smoke, and but most individuals don’t even understand it. However right here’s the factor, he determined to give up, after his daughters have been asking about why he smelled a lot. Due to this, he determined to give up smoking altogether, and even went on report with Selection to state that he’s performed.

Brad Pitt

Despite the fact that he might have break up with Angelina Jolie, the person has lastly discovered himself in a brand new place. He was turning right into a dope fiend, which have been his phrases. He determined to drop out of the stoner world, and has stopped smoking weed, which is without doubt one of the the explanation why Jolie determined to finish the connection with him. He claimed he was smoking an excessive amount of and it was time for a change after the divorce hit him very laborious.

Paul McCartney

That is an odd one, proper? The previous Beatle determined that it was time to give up when he noticed his grandchildren arrive. He needed to point out which you can give up, and whereas he was at all times smoking via the Sixties and Nineteen Seventies, it was as of late that he has talked about quitting and going sober for the sake of kids.

Travis Barker

The drummer for Blink 182 went via some severe points via his life, and in 2012 it was discovered that he might have most cancers. He was so scared, that he gave up smoking altogether. That included smoking weed, and occurring a sober dwelling path transferring ahead. He has brazenly talked about how the most cancers scare modified his life.

Natalie Portman

The well-known actor made gentle of the truth that she was an enormous weed smoker, and reality be instructed, she was. However after a while she claims she grew out of the factor, and determined to start out rising up. So she give up the smoking, and is now all mature, and fairly the celeb as nicely.

Snoop Dogg

Okay, that is an attention-grabbing one, but it surely’s nonetheless true. Snoop Dogg give up smoking weed for a great deal of time, and went sober. He then discovered Rastafrianism and started once more, however solely via non secular ceremony. However earlier than that, he give up and simply was “vibing” with out ingesting or smoking. It was massive information.