POPCAT Soars 27%, But Analysts Turn To This Dog-Themed ICO For Explosive Potential

The Popcat worth soared 27% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.7411 as of three.30 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that skyrocketed 60% to $121.3 million.

Launched within the last days of 2023, Popcat has soared 4,480% to this point this yr. After all, it was nonetheless topic to volatility, however at any time when the market sentiment allowed it, the token’s worth was hovering, which means that it has a loyal group able to pump the undertaking’s worth at a second’s discover.

That is precisely what is going on proper now with this surge. With crypto costs pumping over the weekend, Popcat emerged as one of many top-performing meme cash, at present rating because the third-best gainer on each a 24-hour and 7-day foundation.

Not solely that however by climbing to the value of $0.75 solely hours earlier, the undertaking formally reached a brand new all-time excessive. Nonetheless, this ended up being a really sturdy resistance, doubtless at a psychological stage, which prevented POPCAT from breaching it.

Regardless that the value was rejected and it noticed a slight drop, it doesn’t appear to be it should go too far down.

Popcat Value Prediction

Popcat noticed an enormous surge over the weekend, going from $0.60 to $0.75 in beneath 24 hours. Nonetheless, now that the token has hit the resistance at $0.75, many are questioning what’s going to occur subsequent. The large query is whether or not the token can breach this barrier, or if its worth will merely get rejected and see a correction.

Whereas the reply is much from clear, there are some hints that may be drawn from sure technical indicators. For instance, the token’s Bollinger bands have seen an enormous widening, with the value largely sticking to the higher band, driving it additional up over the previous couple of days. This can be a very bullish signal, and whereas it did step away from the higher band over the previous couple of hours, it didn’t go very far, nonetheless retaining its distance from the center area between the 2 bands.

Nonetheless, the token’s Relative Energy Index (RSI) worth would possibly give some merchants a purpose to promote. The RSI rating went from the impartial space to the overbought zone within the final day, going from the worth of 40 to 85.18.

That is doubtless the rationale its worth dropped barely after reaching the resistance, as many who carefully monitor the RSI worth have doubtless bought as soon as the RSI ventured into the overbought zone. Nonetheless, whereas the RSI dropped to 66.11 within the following hours, it has since stopped its descent and is exhibiting indicators of a return to its surge.

This implies that extra merchants are becoming a member of the rally and are shopping for POPCAT regardless of the indications, which, in flip, signifies that POPCAT might see its worth return as much as the resistance at $0.75, and doubtlessly even break it within the hours to return.

Promising Various to Popcat

Whereas Popcat has an opportunity to mount a second assault on the resistance that’s holding it again, there are lots of who consider that it’s already too late to purchase the token now, because it has already had a powerful surge over the previous couple of days.

Buyers like these may be concerned with a undertaking that’s nonetheless in presale that has but to explode the best way Popcat has. Such a undertaking is Base Dawgz (DAWGZ) — a brand new meme coin developed on the Base blockchain, but additionally one that may function concurrently on 5 completely different chains as soon as it launches.

Aside from its native Base, it should additionally launch on Ethereum, Avalanche, BSC, and Solana.

Due to Portal Bridge and Wormhole applied sciences, the undertaking will allow fast and simple transfers of funds between these chains.

It will permit customers to maneuver their cash to whichever chain they need. They’ll be capable of entry Ethereum’s DEXes, Solana’s low charges and excessive speeds, Binance’s personal DeFi and different sectors, and extra.

The undertaking’s potential has even been acknowledged by YouTube channel Cryptonews, which mentioned that DAWGZ goes to blow up after launch.

If you want to affix traders who’ve pumped $2.5 million into DAWGZ, you should buy its tokens for $0.0061 utilizing ETH, USDT, USDC, BNB, BUSD, AVAX, or SOL.

The worth will improve in slightly greater than 17 hours so don’t wait too lengthy should you plan so as to add it to your portfolio.

Go to the official DAWGZ web site right here.

