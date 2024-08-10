Popcat Price Prediction: POPCAT Tops Meme Coin Losers With 38% Slump, But This Pepe Derivative Rockets Past $7.3 Million In Presale

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Popcat value has slumped 39% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.2845 as of seven:20 a.m. EST on an 11% plunge in buying and selling quantity to $74 million.

The steep plunge made POPCAT the most important loser amongst main meme cash by market capitalization, with Ponke and Mog Coin in second and third place, respectively.

Popcat Value Evaluation: Bears Break Under The Bearish Channel

Popcat continues its downward pattern, falling from the $1.0392 resistance stage. The battle for value management has additionally led to the formation of the bearish channel, which helps additional bearish strikes.

The bearish momentum has additionally pushed the value beneath the bearish channel. Regardless of the decline, the bulls are displaying resilience, driving the value as much as $0.4828, indicating ongoing upward motion.

POPCATUSD Evaluation (Supply: Dextools.io)

The every day technical indicators paint a bullish image for POPCAT. The value trades above the 50-day easy shifting averages, suggesting a possible upward course and reinforcing constructive market sentiment.

The MACD can be bullish beneath the impartial stage line. The blue common line can be above the orange sign line. The inexperienced histogram bars additionally seem constructive above the impartial line, indicating rising investor curiosity.

Moreover, the Relative Energy Index (RSI) has rebounded beneath the 50 midline stage to 62, indicating robust shopping for strain for Popcat.

Popcat Value Prediction: Is A Rebound Inside Attain?

The bulls are poised to regain momentum, with indicators from the RSI and the MACD indicating a potential rebound. This might assist the bulls push the value as much as the earlier resistance stage of $0.7254. If this upward motion unfolds, it may propel the value to the numerous milestone of $1, marking a notable restoration in its market worth.

Nevertheless, if POPCAT struggles to surpass this key resistance, it may face a downturn. In that situation, the $0.2289 stage would develop into an important help level to chop the bulls.

A Promising Different: May This Layer 2 Meme Coin Explode?

Given the uncertainty and volatility surrounding the outlook for the Popcat value, traders would possibly take into account diversifying into the layer 2 token Pepe Unchained ($PEPU).

It’s one of many yr’s top-performing ICOs and since it’s nonetheless in presale it’s proof against the meme coin selloff that’s presently battering the sector.

One other unbelievable milestone! We have raised $7M! 🎉🐸 The most important development in meme coin tech is coming quickly! pic.twitter.com/BkgRrpkQ8t — Pepe Unchained (@pepe_unchained) August 3, 2024

PEPU distinguishes itself from the unique PEPE by having its personal native Layer 2 community, thus releasing Pepe from its previous, clunky Layer 1 blockchain.

It provides traders excessive velocity, scalability, and far decrease charges. PEPU goals to attain transaction speeds 100 occasions sooner than meme cash on the Ethereum community. Apart from its improved transaction capabilities, its Layer 2 chain may even embody an explorer.

PEPU additionally provides traders an annual staking yield of 265%.

It has attracted the eye of analysts on the 99Bitcoins YouTube channel, with greater than 706k subscribers, who say PEPU has the potential to steer the following bull market and even develop into the highest meme coin.

You may be part of traders who’ve already pumped greater than $7.3 million into PEPU by shopping for the token for $0.0089105. Hurry if you’re to purchase as a result of there can be a value hike in lower than 2 days.

Purchase PEPU right here utilizing ETH, USDT, BNB, or a financial institution card.

