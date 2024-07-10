Popcat Price Prediction: POPCAT Is Biggest Meme Coin Loser With 23% Plunge As This New AI Meme Coin Rockets Past $7 Million

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Popcat value plunged 23% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.4354 as of 03:41 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that skyrocketed 64% to $120 million.

POPCAT plummeted together with the remainder of the meme coin sector, which noticed its market capitalization nosedive 9% to $42 billion. Nevertheless it was the largest loser among the many largest 100 meme tokens.

Popcat Worth Bulls Might Stage A Bullish Pattern Reversal

The Popcat value within the final two weeks, has been on an upward trajectory, buying and selling via a markup part to the $0.6498 resistance stage, knowledge from GeckoTerminal exhibits. The bears took management at this stage in July, pushing the token down, however inside the bullish pennant sample.

POPCAT value nonetheless trades above the vital help zone at $0.39, coinciding with the 200-day Easy Shifting Common (SMA). If the bulls stage a bullish pattern reversal at this level, the worth of Popcat may rebound, surpassing the 50-day SMA at $0.5668.

The drop has been signified by the Relative Power Index (RSI), which trades down because it closes in on the 30-oversold ranges, a sign that sellers have an higher hand.

An evaluation of Popcat’s value exhibits that the token is presently on a robust bearish pattern, with the token dropping beneath the $0.41 help stage, however buying and selling inside the pennant. If the bearish pattern continues, the Popcat value may drop additional to the $0.39 stage, which acts as a cushion towards downward stress (200-day SMA).

Nonetheless, with the token being oversold, the bulls may immediate a buyback, which may push the token over, with the bulls focusing on the $0.6439 resistance stage, after surpassing the fast resistance zone round $0.56 (50-day SMA).

Because the Popcat value prepares for a bullish pattern reversal, new presale WienerAI (WAI) turned most bullish fairly some time in the past and has simply blasted previous $7 million in funds raised in its presale.

In response to 99Bitcoins, a crypto channel on YouTube with over 705k subscribers, $WAI has the potential to soar 100x after launch.

WienerAI Presale Surges Previous $7 Million

WienerAI’s AI-powered, soon-to-launch crypto buying and selling bot has piqued investor curiosity, not least as a result of such an progressive utility makes WAI a robust competitor to AI rivals like $CORGI, $TURBO, and $GROK within the meme coin area.

The part-dog, part-sausage, and part-AI buying and selling bot buddy has prompted fairly a stir within the crypto world, incomes it the title of the “ChatGPT of crypto.”

The buying and selling bot makes use of predictive know-how and a user-friendly interface to offer token holders recommendation on when to purchase and promote crypto.

Token holders may earn passively via the platform’s staking system, which offers an annual share yield (APY) of 162%.

You might be a part of the presale by shopping for WAI tokens for $0.000725 every. However hurry as the worth will improve in just a little greater than two days.

Purchase WAI tokens on the official web site right here utilizing ETH, BNB, USDT, or a financial institution card.

