Ponzio The Cat Price Prediction: PONZIO Goes Ballistic With 32% Pump As This Olympic Games Meme Coin Races Towards $1 Million

The Ponzio The Cat value surged 32% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $295 as of three a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that dropped 64% to $1.2 million.

On a weekly foundation, the PONZIO value has soared 148%, taking it from $129 to its present value.

Ponzio The Cat is a younger token that launched in June of this 12 months, and it shortly attracted the eye of traders and merchants.

After it emerged, it moved shortly, establishing contacts with essential crypto platforms, together with CoinMarketCap, DEXTools, DEXScreener, and CoinGecko.

Contact with @Coingecko and @CoinMarketCap ✅ Contact with @DEXToolsApp and @dexscreener ✅ One factor at a time, now again on the sofa for six or 7 hours. — Ponzio The Cat (@PonzioTheCat) June 18, 2024

It additionally attracted consideration by rewarding random followers with PONZIO tokens, with one in all its transactions being as a lot as $10k.

Finally, nevertheless, it calls itself the “first-ever meme coin programmed to go up in value,” and this appears to have resonated properly with the crypto group.

I am sending $10k to a follower quickly, you may double your likelihood if you happen to like and RT this put up too. In case you missed it, $PONZIO is the primary ever memecoin programmed to go up in value. Have enjoyable driving. — Ponzio The Cat (@PonzioTheCat) June 20, 2024

Ponzio The Cat Worth Prediction

Whereas the PONZIO value noticed a significant value surge previously week, there are indicators that the token would possibly quickly see a value correction, as steered by sure technical indicators.

For instance, the token’s Bollinger Bands have seen a pointy narrowing in comparison with yesterday, though the worth then acquired a second wind, and it began rising once more. In opposition to all odds, it began pushing the higher band additional up, however the decrease band stored following at a comparatively shut distance.

As well as, the token’s Relative Energy Index (RSI) worth additionally noticed a drop as merchants took revenue following the brand new meme coin’s arrival to the resistance at $300. The RSI crashed from the overbought zone to the oversold space, solely to bounce again up, and return to the overbought sector as soon as once more.

Whereas it has been over 15 hours between the RSI coming again to those excessive ranges and the time of writing, the merchants haven’t but made their transfer, though they might begin one other mass sale at any second. This makes PONZIO a dangerous crypto to purchase proper now, as a second main correction in two days is more likely to begin quickly.

Promising Various To Ponzio The Cat

Whereas Ponzio The Cat is seeing a robust efficiency now, its value might see one other rejection at any time, particularly given the truth that it has been surging for every week at this level.

That is why merchants who don’t want to tackle excessive dangers would possibly wish to think about an alternate, reminiscent of one other extremely common meme coin that’s at present in presale, The Meme Video games (MGMES).

It is a venture impressed by the 2024 Olympics. However, as a substitute of specializing in the actual Olympic video games, the venture is organizing its personal meme coin Olympics.

Primarily, it has launched 5 iconic meme personalities as athletes that can take part in their very own competitions, whereas traders get to wager on the athlete they like probably the most.

69 individuals have gained a 25% bonus by selecting $PEPE on the #MemeGames! Coincidence or future? 🏆 Select from 5 meme icons and you can rating a 25% bonus in your $MGMES buy in the event that they win the race! 🔥 Be a part of now! 👉 https://t.co/lbYNWg8iXr#Paris2024 #Presale #Crypto #Alts pic.twitter.com/q4Tdbzkpo5 — The Meme Video games (@MemeGames2024) August 2, 2024

If the holder’s chosen athlete wins the Olympic occasion, the investor receives a 25% bonus on the unique funding. The opponents embody Dogecoin, Dogwifhat, Pepe, Turbo, and Brett, and the one manner to have the ability to wager on any of them is to hitch the ICO.

Crypto YouTuber Jacob Crypto Bury says MGMES has the potential be the following 10x meme coin.

To date, the MGMES ICO has raced previous $340k in funds raised whereas promoting tokens for $0.00915 apiece.

That value will improve in 1 day, so traders can buy quickly to safe the very best deal.

Go to the official MGMES web site right here.

