Ponke Price Soars 14% As Crypto.Com Activates PONKE Trading And A FOMO Frenzy Erupts Around This SOL Meme Coin Rival

The Ponke worth surged over 14% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.3914 as of seven:40 a.m. EST as traders frantically purchase the Solana token.

This latest uptick within the PONKE worth comes after the centralized change Crypto.com introduced it has opened deposits for the crypto.

The change additionally introduced that buying and selling for the meme coin is stay inside its cellular app. Merchants are capable of purchase PONKE utilizing over 20 fiat currencies.

The Ponke Value Breaks A number of Resistance Ranges

4-hour chart for PONKE/USD (Supply: GeckoTerminal)

Bulls pushed the Ponke worth above the resistance degree at $0.3214 to flip the mark into assist. Within the 24 hours that adopted, consumers continued to build up the crypto, leading to it overcoming the subsequent technical barrier at $0.3820 as nicely.

Ought to PONKE keep a place above $0.3820 for the subsequent 8 hours, the altcoin might need the inspiration wanted to maintain climbing within the brief time period. This might then result in the Ponke worth breaching the $0.4477 barrier and doubtlessly soar to as excessive as $0.5067 within the upcoming couple of days.

Nonetheless, PONKE breaking beneath the $0.3820 mark inside the subsequent 8 hours would possibly invalidate the bullish thesis. On this different state of affairs, merchants may begin to understand their income to drive the Ponke worth decrease within the following 24 hours. Bears would possibly subsequently pull the altcoin’s worth right down to the aforementioned $0.3214 worth level.

The Ponke Value Is Approaching A Key Technical Barrier

Merchants and traders will wish to be aware of the truth that the Ponke worth is buying and selling close to the higher boundary of the Bollinger Bands indicator on the 4-hour chart. PONKE tried to interrupt this technical barrier twice previously 24 hours, however each makes an attempt had been unsuccessful. Due to this fact, the Ponke worth getting rejected by this degree once more may result in a correction.

In the meantime, the Transferring Common Convergence Divergence (MACD) line is positioned bullishly above the MACD Sign line on the 4-hour chart. Merchants normally see this alignment as a sign {that a} crypto is in a short-term optimistic cycle.

Though the orientation of the MACD and MACD Sign traces gives the look that the Ponke worth will rise within the coming 24 hours, the narrowing hole between the 2 traces tells a special story.

With the margin between the 2 technical indicators shrinking, it appears PONKE’s bullish momentum is dropping steam. This may additionally be an early signal of the altcoin’s optimistic cycle coming to an finish. If these bearish indicators are validated, the Ponke worth may quickly lose the $0.3820 assist.

Whereas bulls attempt to push the Ponke worth greater, an investor frenzy has erupted round Solana meme coin rival Sealana (SEAL) with its airdrop lower than six days away.

A True Degen Challenge

Sealana (SEAL) is staying true to its meme coin roots and doesn’t include grand guarantees or claims of the subsequent technical innovation that may revolutionize the nascent digital asset house.

As an alternative, the crypto depends on its rising group and the hype round Solana meme cash to achieve traction available in the market.

This method has paid off to date, with the crypto elevating greater than $6 million by way of its ICO. Sealana’s socials have skilled spectacular progress as nicely, whereas the event workforce actively shares memes on the venture’s X web page to construct anticipation for SEAL’s upcoming launch.

With a following on X of greater than 12K and a Telegram channel that boasts over 11K members, SEAL has the robust group backing wanted to make a splash within the crypto market.

In a latest video, YouTuber Matthew Perry, with greater than 223k subscribers, says SEAL “may be a gem.”

Upcoming Airdrop Triggers FOMO Wave

Buyers are dashing to purchase SEAL earlier than its upcoming airdrop, which is ready to happen on July 2 at 1:00 p.m UTC. Consumers can have till July 1, 1:00 p.m. UTC to turn out to be eligible for the distribution occasion. Any tokens bought within the 24 hours after this deadline will solely be claimable after the primary airdrop.

The #Presale has ended! 🚨 The #Airdrop will begin on Tuesday, July 2nd at 1 PM UTC! 🕙🦭 Don’t be concerned you’ll be able to nonetheless purchase $SEAL earlier than the airdrop begins! 🚀💸 #Sealana is extra excited than a fats man at McDonalds to whale $SEAL into your wallets! 💰 Extra data comin’ quickly! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9Mafi9u060 — Sealana (@Sealana_Token) June 25, 2024

Tright here remains to be time to accumulate the token at ICO costs earlier than the airdrop and SEAL’s subsequent DEX itemizing. To get in on the chance at this floor stage, traders can make the most of the easy purchase widget embedded on the venture’s official web site.

Promoting for $0.022, SEAL could be purchased utilizing both ETH, USDT, BNB, SOL or financial institution card.

Buy SEAL right here earlier than its airdrop and DEX itemizing.

