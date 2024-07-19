Polygon Announces Date For MATIC To POL Token Upgrade

On Thursday, the Polygon Basis introduced the date for its upcoming MATIC to POL improve after reaching a group consensus. The long-awaited token migration will happen in lower than two months and goals to kickstart Polygon’s native token growth. MATIC noticed a 7% drop following the information.

Save The Date: Polygon Token Improve Coming Quickly

The Layer-2 scaling answer for Ethereum, Polygon, revealed the extremely anticipated date for its native token improve. Set for September 4, the preliminary section will start with the token migration from MATIC to POL.

Per the announcement, POL will initially change MATIC “because the native gasoline and staking token for Polygon PoS.” The improve went stay on the testnet on July 17 to “function a gown rehearsal” to determine and repair potential points earlier than the mainnet migration.

Upgrading Polygon PoS from MATIC to POL is a major endeavor that requires the best safety potential, together with strong testing. (…) A testnet migration permits customers, builders, and infrastructure suppliers to familiarize themselves with the processes of upgrading, making certain technical validation and minimizing disruptions throughout the mainnet improve.

Through the subsequent phases, the POL improve goals to broaden Polygon’s utility as an aggregated blockchain community by offering safety and “unifying liquidity and shared state throughout a number of chains.”

Per the put up, some MATIC holders might should take sure actions for the migration relying on the place they maintain their tokens. POL will probably be mechanically upgraded for MATIC holders on Polygon PoS and no motion is required.

In the meantime, motion is required for customers on Ethereum, Polygon zkEVM, or centralized exchanges (CEXes). These holders must improve to POL by means of a token migration contract.

MATIC Falls 7%, Is $0.4 Or $1 Subsequent?

Following the information, Polygon’s native token noticed a worth decline of round 7%. The token, buying and selling at $0.54 on the time of the announcement, fell to the $0.52 worth vary within the subsequent 2 hours.

MATIC’s worth dropped to the $0.51 help zone, at present hovering between the $0.513 and $0.518 vary. This efficiency represents a 4% retrace within the month-to-month chart. Nonetheless, the token displays inexperienced numbers within the weekly and biweekly timeframes, with a 2% improve. Moreover, MATIC registers a 34% improve in its day by day exercise, with a day by day buying and selling quantity of $374.7 million.

Some market watchers have contradictory opinions on Polygon’s native token efficiency. Crypto analyst The Cryptonomist shared a bearish forecast for MATIC in an X put up.

Per the put up, the analyst highlighted that MATIC had a “stunning breakdown” from a “giant rising wedge with increased TF resistance.” This steered to the analyst that the token will proceed descending, even when a retest is feasible. In consequence, she steered a worth goal of $0.4.

In the meantime, Zayk Charts acknowledged that MATIC was transferring inside a falling wedge sample within the macro chart. The analyst thought-about {that a} breakout out of the bullish sample may gasoline a rally towards the $1 worth vary.

Crypto analyst Alex Clay considers MATIC to be at a “generational backside.” Clay highlighted that the token noticed a 20,000% return run after its earlier 630-day-long channel accumulation.

The analyst believes that MATIC’s present 1218-day-long accumulation inside a Symmetrical triangle may result in double-digit worth targets. His prediction consists of hitting the $4.5, $7.1, and $9.75 resistance ranges earlier than reaching a double-digit goal.

