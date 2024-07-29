Polling ‘Nostradamus’ Has New Nickname for Donald Trump

Presidential historian Allan Lichtman took a verbal jab at former President Donald Trump on Friday, mocking the Republican nominee for his obvious reluctance to debate Vice President Kamala Harris.

Lichtman, typically dubbed the “Nostradamus” of U.S. presidential elections given his observe file of precisely predicting the outcome, mentioned on X (previously Twitter) that “powerful man” Trump was “attempting to duck out” of a possible debate after Trump’s marketing campaign workforce mentioned he wouldn’t decide to collaborating. Trump had beforehand agreed to 2 debates with President Joe Biden, together with the one on June 27 that many commentators consider was the start of the top of Biden’s re-election marketing campaign.

In his submit, Lichtman appeared to take a leaf out of Trump’s guide by giving the previous president a nickname: “Donald Duck.”

Newsweek has reached out to the Trump marketing campaign for remark.

In distinction to the primary debate, it seems to be just like the second debate of 2024 with Kamala Harris could not occur. Powerful man Donald Trump is attempting to duck out, “Donald Duck?” — Allan Lichtman (@AllanLichtman) July 26, 2024

On Thursday, Harris advised reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland that she was prepared to debate Trump, however that the Republican candidate was “backpedaling” on his dedication to take action.

Two days prior, Trump mentioned that he would “completely” be prepared to debate Harris, however that he was “not thrilled” with ABC internet hosting the encounter, which has been scheduled for September 10.

U.S. Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks to attendees throughout his marketing campaign rally on the Bojangles Coliseum on July 24, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The previous president has been nicknamed “Donald Duck” by an American historian as a consequence of his marketing campaign’s hesitance to comply with a debate with Kamala Harris.

On Thursday, nevertheless, the previous president’s camp mentioned they’d not comply with a debate till Harris had been confirmed because the Democratic nominee.

Communications Director Steven Cheung mentioned: “Given the continued political chaos surrounding Crooked Joe Biden and the Democrat Social gathering, normal election debate particulars can’t be finalized till Democrats formally resolve on their nominee.”

“It will be inappropriate to schedule issues with Harris as a result of Democrats very nicely might nonetheless change their minds,” Cheung’s assertion continued.

Whereas Harris won’t be the official nominee till delegates solid their votes in early August, she has already secured the assist of way over the 1,976 delegates wanted to win the primary spherical of voting, in keeping with the Related Press.

Together with the endorsement of the present president and different high-profile Democrats, her nomination is all however secured.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on the American Federation of Academics’ 88th Nationwide Conference on July 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Based on historian Allan Lichtman, utilizing his 13-point predictive methodology, Harris is on observe…

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on the American Federation of Academics’ 88th Nationwide Conference on July 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Based on historian Allan Lichtman, utilizing his 13-point predictive methodology, Harris is on observe to win in November.

Lichtman has beforehand steered that Vice President Harris was on observe to safe the White Home, primarily based on his “Keys to the White Home” election prediction mannequin.

Lichtman, together with Russian seismologist Vladimir Keilis-Borok, created the system in 1981, using strategies that the latter designed for the prediction of earthquakes.

Based on Lichtman, Harris meets eight standards on the mannequin’s 13-point guidelines, implying that she is on track for victory come November 5.

Lichtman’s forecast holds loads of sway in political circles, as his predictive methodology has been confirmed appropriate in all however one presidential elections since 1984.

The one outlier is the contentious 2000 election, when then-Vice President Al Gore clinched the favored vote, however fell 5 Electoral Faculty votes behind then-Texas Gov. George W. Bush.

In 2016, Lichtman’s mannequin forecasted Trump’s victory however inaccurately indicated that he would win the favored vote as nicely.

